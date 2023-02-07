Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Related
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Dangerous Warning
Covid, M-Pox, RSV, and other illnesses could not keep the Las Vegas Strip Resort Casinos down, but a new development might be a major problem.
Elderly couple from Las Vegas found dead in Death Valley National Park
An elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada were found dead in Death Valley National Park on Jan. 13, according to law enforcement officials.
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have Created a Big Problem for Tourists
Pretty much every available plot of land on the Las Vegas Strip has been designated as the site of a major future project and that leads to a huge issue.
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Different Kind of Adult Venue
While it seems like the Strip has everything, it does not have anything like what's coming to a key Caesars-owned location.
Nevada prosecutor: Chasing Horse 'grooming' girls to replace wives
A Nevada prosecutor has said a former "Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls was grooming young children to replace his older wives when he was arrested in January.
BET
Black Woman Awarded $1 Million After Oregon Gas Station Attendant Reportedly Said, ‘I Don't Serve Black People’
A Black woman was refused service at a gas station in Portland, Oregon. She fought back and now a jury has awarded her $1 million in damages. According to CBS News, on March 12, 2020, Rose Wakefield, 63, stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton, Oregon, which is right outside of Portland. The lawsuit, which named PacWest Energy and Jacksons Food Stores as the defendants, stated that an attendant named Nigel Powers refused to pump her gas. In Oregon, drivers are not allowed to pump their gas. When Wakefield asked for help, she claims Powers said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it.”
This is the plan to clean up Las Vegas homeless encampments, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas say homeless encampments are becoming a problem. “They clean it all out – a couple of days later, they’re all back,” said Lindsey, a resident at the Cottonwood Creek Apartment Complex on Desert Inn Road. “They don’t go far because they don’t have […]
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
What Will Happen to Las Vegas if Lake Mead Water Level Gets Too Low?
"Dead pool conditions would mean the end of all electric production," climate scientist Joellen Russell told Newsweek.
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Family of Woman Decapitated on Weekend Getaway in Utah Gets $10.5 Million Judgment
The family of a Ugandan activist decapitated when an unsecured metal gate pierced the car she and her husband were in during a weekend getaway at Arches National Park will receive a $10.5 million civil judgment in a wrongful death and negligence case. Esther Nakajjigo’s husband, Ludovic Michaud, who witnessed...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
thesource.com
Cannabis chain once worth $1.7 billion is nearly failing as the pot industry faces a major reckoning
A regulatory filing report shows how a chain of cannabis stores that was once deemed as the “Apple store of weed” is impending financial collapse. Once valued as high as $1.7 billion as a public company, MedMen reported it has only $15.6 million in cash remaining. This is no match for their $137.4 million in debt.
Ghost, dog spotted among pack of coyotes, now involved in custody feud
Multiple parties are now locked in a dispute over ownership of Ghost, a dog who gained national attention when he was spotted living among a pack of coyotes in the Las Vegas valley.
Las Vegas Faces a Whole New Kind of Theft Problem
A local company nearly lost $175,000.
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
New opioid 10 times stronger than fentanyl hitting the streets of California
There is a new drug hitting the streets of California.
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
UCLA researchers find fentanyl, meth and heroin in counterfeit meds sold in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Researchers from the University of California Los Angeles say they have evidence showing some counterfeit medications sold in south-of-the-border pharmacies contain deadly drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Between 2021 and 2022, UCLA researchers obtained 45 single pills that were sold without prescriptions at Mexican pharmacies that “cater to […]
Comments / 0