The Fastest-Growing Homeless Population? Seniors
Norma Johnson cracks a faint smile as she adjusts her stylish cat-eye glasses. She’s at St. Mary’s Center’s cafeteria in West Oakland, where older adults in interim housing or living on the streets can drop by for a free meal. But Johnson’s mind is elsewhere. Her treasured red leather rocking chair, along with most of her belongings, sits in a storage unit. She’s afraid if she doesn’t pay her $500 balance soon, the storage unit operator will auction everything.
OBITUARY: Audrey Jennifer Wells, 1931-2022
Audrey Wells passed away peacefully at the age of 91 with her family by her side. As she desired, she was able to stay in her home in Myrtletown thanks to her loving family, caregivers, and the support of Hospice. Audrey was born September 19, 1931, to Audley Maurer and...
