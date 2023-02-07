ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
LehighValleyLive.com

Why Eagles star Jason Kelce belongs on the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore | Politi

PHOENIX — If the Eagles win Super Bowl LVII, there should be a new faced carved into the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore. Jason Kelce will put himself up there with the greatest athletes in this city’s history, metaphorically chiseled in stone with with his long shaggy beard and the green Mummers hat he made famous during his raucous victory parade speech a few years ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Super Bowl 2023 inactives: Will 2 Eagles elevated from practice squad play vs. Chiefs?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles Wide receiver Greg Ward had been waiting to get his chance to play this season after the team elevated him and safety Anthony Harris ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. With primary punt returner Britain Covey questionable to play after suffering a hamstring injury this week, Ward had a shot to help contribute to the Eagles chances of winning the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LehighValleyLive.com

For pair of ‘phenomenal’ Eagles’ receivers, path to Super Bowl has been a learning experience about each other

TEMPE, Ariz. – In the conference room inside the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, 10 Eagles players sat at podiums, wearing their midnight green jerseys with a Super Bowl LVII patch on them, answering questions from reporters around the world about their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2023?

Before the game kicks off, Grammy award-winning performer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. Stapleton has won 15 Country Music Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, according to his website. Actor Troy Kotzur, most known for his work in “CODA”, will perform the national anthem in American...
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy