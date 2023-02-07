Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Lehigh County coroner pronounces Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl dreams dead
The county coroner’s daily report is not usually a place for sports news. But if this one is to be believed, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl aspirations are already dead. On Friday, following the standard causes and manners of deaths his office investigated, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel...
If Eagles want to win Super Bowl LVII, they must do these 4 things to leave with the Vince Lombardi trophy
PHOENIX – After all the craziness of Opening Night, to the practices and walkthroughs, the Eagles will play in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, looking to win their second world championship in five years.
Chiefs vs. Eagles prediction and betting odds for Super Bowl LVII
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, beginning at 6:30 p.m....
Who will win the Super Bowl? A furry prediction at Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Otter Bowl XII
Everybody’s got an opinion on who’s going to win the Super Bowl. Even non-humans get to weigh in. On Saturday, Luani the otter participated in the Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Otter Bowl XII. Luani loves playing, getting wet and eating sardines. So the zoo filled two fake footballs...
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who wins Lombardi Trophy?
Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be full of history. It will be the first time that two Black quarterbacks will face off against each other in the game for the first time, with Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts going against the new MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Why Eagles star Jason Kelce belongs on the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore | Politi
PHOENIX — If the Eagles win Super Bowl LVII, there should be a new faced carved into the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore. Jason Kelce will put himself up there with the greatest athletes in this city’s history, metaphorically chiseled in stone with with his long shaggy beard and the green Mummers hat he made famous during his raucous victory parade speech a few years ago.
Super Bowl 2023 practice report observations: Did practice squad elevations hint at availability of returner vs. Chiefs?
PHOENIX – There is only one day until the Eagles head out to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. As the week winds down, the anticipation of the matchup between the top seeds in each conference square off for the world championship.
Super Bowl 2023 inactives: Will 2 Eagles elevated from practice squad play vs. Chiefs?
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles Wide receiver Greg Ward had been waiting to get his chance to play this season after the team elevated him and safety Anthony Harris ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. With primary punt returner Britain Covey questionable to play after suffering a hamstring injury this week, Ward had a shot to help contribute to the Eagles chances of winning the Super Bowl.
Where did Eagles’ Howie Roseman — the NFL’s cockiest GM — get his fearlessness? Why, New Jersey, of course
Howie Roseman stood in the middle of the wrestling mat, his dark brown hair soaked, sweat pouring down his face. He gasped for air. Everyone looked at him, alone out there, waiting for the next challenger. Another kid stepped forward. Roseman locked eyes with him. And then they wrestled. The...
For pair of ‘phenomenal’ Eagles’ receivers, path to Super Bowl has been a learning experience about each other
TEMPE, Ariz. – In the conference room inside the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, 10 Eagles players sat at podiums, wearing their midnight green jerseys with a Super Bowl LVII patch on them, answering questions from reporters around the world about their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Philadelphia Eagles P Brett Kern continues to cash in ahead of Super Bowl LVII
When the Philadelphia Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs of the Injured Reserve list this week ahead of Super Bowl LVII, it looked to have brought an end to the season for Brett Kern, the 14-year National Football League veteran that was signed for the final two months of the season.
Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2023?
Before the game kicks off, Grammy award-winning performer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. Stapleton has won 15 Country Music Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, according to his website. Actor Troy Kotzur, most known for his work in “CODA”, will perform the national anthem in American...
