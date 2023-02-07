ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WBRE

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RadarOnline

Brett Favre Takes On Shannon Sharpe: Legendary Packers QB SUES Ex-NFL Player & Others For 'Defamatory' Allegations Over $77 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme

Hall of Famer Brett Favre is refusing to let former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee go without facing consequences for their "defamatory" claims about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.The former Packers quarterback said Sharpe and McAfee spewed false information about his alleged role in the misappropriation of roughly $77 million, which Favre repeatedly denied, leading him to file a lawsuit on Thursday against the outspoken media personalities as well as Mississippi Auditor Shad White.Both are accused of trying "to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations" about Favre, his spokesperson told the...
GREEN BAY, WI
HipHopDX.com

Rod Wave Is Searching For Another Rapper To Split $1.2M Super Bowl Skybox Tab With

Rod Wave wants to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this weekend and he’s looking for another rapper to split a pricey seven-figure luxury suite with him. The “Cold December” singer took to social media on Tuesday night (February 7) in search of someone to help foot the bill for the $1.2million skybox at State Farm Stadium to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday (February 12).
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

For pair of ‘phenomenal’ Eagles’ receivers, path to Super Bowl has been a learning experience about each other

TEMPE, Ariz. – In the conference room inside the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, 10 Eagles players sat at podiums, wearing their midnight green jerseys with a Super Bowl LVII patch on them, answering questions from reporters around the world about their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
