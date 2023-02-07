Read full article on original website
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Who will win the Super Bowl? A furry prediction at Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Otter Bowl XII
Everybody’s got an opinion on who’s going to win the Super Bowl. Even non-humans get to weigh in. On Saturday, Luani the otter participated in the Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Otter Bowl XII. Luani loves playing, getting wet and eating sardines. So the zoo filled two fake footballs...
Where did Eagles’ Howie Roseman — the NFL’s cockiest GM — get his fearlessness? Why, New Jersey, of course
Howie Roseman stood in the middle of the wrestling mat, his dark brown hair soaked, sweat pouring down his face. He gasped for air. Everyone looked at him, alone out there, waiting for the next challenger. Another kid stepped forward. Roseman locked eyes with him. And then they wrestled. The...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Brett Favre Takes On Shannon Sharpe: Legendary Packers QB SUES Ex-NFL Player & Others For 'Defamatory' Allegations Over $77 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
Hall of Famer Brett Favre is refusing to let former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee go without facing consequences for their "defamatory" claims about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.The former Packers quarterback said Sharpe and McAfee spewed false information about his alleged role in the misappropriation of roughly $77 million, which Favre repeatedly denied, leading him to file a lawsuit on Thursday against the outspoken media personalities as well as Mississippi Auditor Shad White.Both are accused of trying "to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations" about Favre, his spokesperson told the...
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
HipHopDX.com
Rod Wave Is Searching For Another Rapper To Split $1.2M Super Bowl Skybox Tab With
Rod Wave wants to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this weekend and he’s looking for another rapper to split a pricey seven-figure luxury suite with him. The “Cold December” singer took to social media on Tuesday night (February 7) in search of someone to help foot the bill for the $1.2million skybox at State Farm Stadium to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday (February 12).
Bala Cynwyd Billionaire, Convinced Eagles Will Win, Is Jetting 100 People to Arizona to Watch Birds Prevail
While the Eagles are the narrow favorite to win the Super Bowl, for Bala Cynwyd billionaire and founder of Susquehanna International Group Jeff Yass, things are much clearer, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The math guys don’t get it,” he said. “This will be a game of...
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce in Wawa’s 1st Super Bowl commercial: ‘It’s not a sub, it’s a frickin’ hoagie’
If Wawa was going to get in on the Super Bowl, what better time than the present?. Its first Super Bowl spot, which airs as a pregame ad before kickoff Sunday, is of course an Eagles booster.
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
KOAT 7
Breaking Barriers: New Mexicans among all-female flyover at the Super Bowl
A fleet of Navy pilots stationed in Arizona will be making history this weekend as they prepare to become the first all-female flight crew to perform a flyover at the Super Bowl. Navy Lt. Caitlin Perkowski and Petty Officer First Class Caitlin Hillygus are among the crew participating in the...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
P’burg and Liberty grads among Eagles cheerleaders repping Lehigh Valley at Super Bowl LVII
Lehigh Valley fans of the Philadelphia Eagles will find themselves represented both on and off the field at Super Bowl LVII. Two Eagles cheerleaders will show Arizona what Lehigh Valley pride looks like when they face off with their team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It’ll be the...
For pair of ‘phenomenal’ Eagles’ receivers, path to Super Bowl has been a learning experience about each other
TEMPE, Ariz. – In the conference room inside the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, 10 Eagles players sat at podiums, wearing their midnight green jerseys with a Super Bowl LVII patch on them, answering questions from reporters around the world about their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Delaware 4th-graders ask for delay after Super Bowl with handwritten note. Can they get it?
If it wasn't the loopy letters of a likely 9-year-old's handwriting, it may have been the "GO E.A.G.L.E.S.!" written in closing that did it for him. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School's principal, Carlo Testa, received a handwritten letter he wasn't expecting after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers to...
