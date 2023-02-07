Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon sale: Fire TVs, tablets, Echo devices up to 50% off
If you are looking to get your hands on one of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices, now might be the time to do it. Amazon is offering steep discounts on its Alexa devices with savings upwards of 50% on some devices. One of the major deals is on the Amazon Fire...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Amazon Valentine’s Day gifts that will be delivered by Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day is a few days away, and you may have forgotten to get a gift for that special someone in your life. There’s no need to worry, as Amazon has plenty of Valentine’s Day gift ideas you can have delivered by Tuesday, Feb. 14 or sooner using Prime.
Valentine’s Day 2023 sales: The best discounts online from top retailers
While Valentine’s Day may be considered a day of love, it is also a big day for shopping sales. Many retailers are offering deals for Valentine’s Day with some focused on untraditional gift ideas. If you are looking for a gift for that special someone, or even yourself,...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0