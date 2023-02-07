Mom Records Adopted Daughter’s Annual Birthday Wish and It’s So Sweetly Heartbreaking

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to birthday wishes, most kids use theirs to hope for a special toy or game or some other fun object. But kids who've had a different kind of upbringing, like those who spent their early years in the foster system , might have a different kind of wish on their special day.

In this sweet video from @fosteredwithlovee , an "adopted foster daughter continues to use her birthday wish each year for her own reassurance," hoping that she can stay with her family forever.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sweet girl! She deserves a forever family and so much more. Hopefully her family makes her feel secure and loved and like she's never going to have to worry about being alone again.

Commenters just fell in love with this girl and hoped for the absolute best for her future.

"The pure innocence in her kills me. Please lord bless this baby and every other one in this awful system"

"The kindness in your voice to her is so heartwarming stay exactly as you are"

"I'm so glad she got her wish"

"She's such a blessing"

Other commenters couldn't help but note that so many children aren't quite so lucky, and that the foster process is such a difficult one for so many people. All children deserve a birthday like this one, with a dream like this one coming true forever. Maybe someday this little girl will feel secure enough to use her birthday wish for something fun and frivolous,

