Sunderland boss confident of speedy Dennis Cirkin return

What is the latest on Dennis Cirkin following his heroics for Sunderland at Millwall?

Dennis Cirkin has ‘a chance’ of being involved for Sunderland against Reading on Saturday after his Millwall heroics.

Cirkin made his return from injury from the bench at The Den. It was the first time he had featured since the Boxing day win over Blackburn and he certainly made his presence felt.

The defender brilliantly headed Sunderland level in the 1-1 draw but took a punch to the face for his trouble from Lions goalkeeper George Long.

He was actually knocked unconscious by the challenge and was withdrawn immediately, and concussion protocol will now dictate how quickly he can return.

"You have to get to a point with the concussion protocols where you are completely free of symptoms before you can do anything," Mowbray said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday he wasn't, so he wasn't able to do anything. This morning there was a meeting to make an assessment and the hope was that Dennis might then be able to get back on a bike and start [building back up to training].

"There's a timescale with it so he obviously won't play against Fulham. If he has been able to get back on the bike today then there is at this stage a chance he could play on Saturday, providing there are no further symptoms."

