Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Fantastic Four’ Director Matt Shakman Recently Met with Mila Kunis
Casting for Marvel Studios Fantastic Four is underway and while it seems a new front-runner for the role of Reed Richards emerges each week, another and potentially more important role of the film never gets quite the same amount of attention. While Reed is the brains, Sue Storm is the heart and soul of Marvel’s First Family and any successful film adaptation of the source material would benefit from a strong actress in the role. Though the rumor mill for Sue had been quiet, it’s likely about to heat up now.
murphysmultiverse.com
Producer Stephen Broussard Teases Marvel Studios Next-Gen Team-Ups
Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 introduced audiences to more than a dozen new heroes, many of whom are (or on track to become) legacy heroes in the MCU. Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova have stepped into their respective roles as Hawkeye and Black Widow and Riri Williams is primed to become the MCU’s new Armored Avenger. Marvel Studios’ latest project, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, will see another legacy hero added to that list as Cassie Lang, who has long hoped to be a superhero like her Dad, will finally suit up.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Quantumania’ Star Paul Rudd on What He Admires Most About Scott Lang
10 years ago, Paul Rudd may not have been on a lot of lists to portray a Marvel superhero. After making a name for himself in 1995’s Clueless, the actor had a great run of comedies in the early 2000s with memorable supporting roles in Anchorman, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and I Love You, Man. Then, in 2015, Rudd debuted as Scott Lang, who has become one of the MCU’s greatest heroes. A lot has changed for Rudd–and Lang–since then and now he’s back for another go around as the MCU’s most everyman hero in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ike Perlmutter’s Whims Nearly Derailed Marvel Studios in 2015
Ahead of Marvel Studios’ 2016 release, Captain America: Civil War, Kevin Feige found himself as the focal point of a civil war at Disney. Long frustrated by interference from Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter and the influence of the now infamous creative committee, Feige nearly left Marvel before coming to terms on a new deal with CEO Bob Iger that allowed him to skip Perlmutter and report directly to Disney Studios chair Alan Horn. After a brief retirement, Iger has returned to Disney and in an interview with CNBC, shed new light on the old dispute.
murphysmultiverse.com
Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier Might Have One More Death in Him in ‘Deadpool 3’
Few actors are as deeply associated with comic book movie characters as Patrick Stewart is with Charles Xavier. Stewart has portrayed Professor X in seven films, a post-credit scene and even voiced him in a few video games and has become inextricably linked to the character. He most recently returned to the role as a member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and after a memorable entrance was dishonorably discharged from his service by the Scarlet Witch. That wasn’t the first time Stewart’s Charles kicked the bucket on the big screen; according to him, it may not be the last.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘Wonder Man’ Star May Have Joined Damon Lindelof’s Secet ‘Star Wars’ Movies
Well, here’s an exciting surprise. We’ve long heard about a mysterious Star Wars project from Damon Lindelof and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy but still have no idea how far along in production it is. The project was first teased all the way back in March and a new rumor from The Hot Mic may have hinted that it has already found its central star. It seems that the future Wonder Man himself, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has joined another major franchise and will be one of the leads for this new Star Wars entry that reportedly takes place after The Rise of Skywalker.
murphysmultiverse.com
Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Rainbow Six’ Finds a Pair of Writers
Though the John Krasinski-led Jack Ryan series will come to an end following its fourth season, the future of the Clancyverse continues to look bright. In January, Amazon announced it was moving forward with an adaptation of Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six, to be directed by Chad Stahelski, as a follow-up to 2021’s Without Remorse, which starred Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly. Now things are prepped to heat up as the project has found its co-writers.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Explores the Darker Side of Love in Heartbreaking Fifth Episode
Another week, another reminder: The Last of Us is a love story, and sometimes, love can be destructive. Thus far on their journey, Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie have seen devotion take many forms. They’ve witnessed Marlene and Tess’ reserved commitment to responsibility, Bill’s tender endearment to his beloved partner, and now, Henry’s brotherly protection of his vulnerable sibling, Sam. More importantly, however, they’ve seen the consequences that come with each of those stories, and the variable effects that pure love can have on a person and those around them. In Endure and Survive, the series’ stellar fifth episode, the protagonists are forced to explore the darker side of intimacy and learn that love doesn’t always have a happy ending.
Comments / 0