OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which should you buy?
The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.Read full review... With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 promises to be Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.Read full review...
Sony Xperia 1 V: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
From specs to a release date and more, here's what we know about Sony's next flagship. Sony launches the Xperia 1 series of flagship phones every year, offering a high-end, premium-priced experience. 2022 saw the Japanese giant deliver perhaps its most compelling Xperia 1 device yet in the Xperia 1 IV. But what should we expect from the 2023 device? Here’s everything we know and think we know about the Sony Xperia 1 V.
The Weekly Authority: 👀 Android 14 preview lands, Bard AI fail
Plus, everything from the OnePlus event, the world's fastest shoes, and a Grammy whoops in this week's newsletter. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 231st edition is here with Google’s Android 14 developer preview and features, Bard AI errors, everything you missed at the OnePlus event, a Grammy whoops, and more…
Not trading in my old Samsung smartwatch solved my battery anxiety problem
Buying a new Galaxy Watch? Here's why you should hold onto your old one. After using Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch for nearly six consecutive years, I finally moved to the Galaxy Watch 4 sometime last year. From performance to app support, it was a big upgrade in every way — thanks largely to Samsung adopting Wear OS 3. But only a few days in, I found myself regretting my decision. I couldn’t shake the feeling that my six-year-old Gear S3 delivered significantly better battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 revisited: The good and the bad, six months later
Should you still grab one of these in 2023, or wait for the inevitable Galaxy Z Fold 5?. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is far and away the best all-around foldable of its kind. There are other foldable phones out there that do a few things better, such as those that fold perfectly flat and those that have smaller form factors. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the hardware, software, and global availability that keeps it on top of the heap.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Everything we know and what we want to see
Everything we know about Samsung's next smartwatch, plus improvements we want to see. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series may still seem like a fresh new wearable, we’re likely already halfway to the next iteration. Sure, rumors about a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have been sparse so far. However, there’s no doubt in our minds that the current Wear OS juggernaut has a follow-up on the way. We’ll keep track of any details we hear below so you can stay abreast of what you might expect to see on the next Galaxy Watch. Plus, it’s never too early to start dreaming up a wish list.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 45W fast charging is actually fast this time
Charging power and speeds are consistently contentious topics. From overzealous marketing and worries about damaged battery longevity to handsets that simply charge too slowly, it seems like few brands actually get charging just right. Samsung is no different. Despite advertising 45W wired charging power since 2022’s flagships, it turned out...
OPPO Find N2 Flip is coming next week, and it's a global launch
Judging by what we've seen so far, the Find N2 Flip looks like a Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a bigger cover display. The OPPO Find N2 Flip global launch event is set for February 15, 2023. The event will take place in London at 2:30 PM GMT. We expect...
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is health-focused but lacks focus
It's hard to nail down the right audience for this special edition device. Fossil’s Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition boasts an elegant build, upgraded features, and a sleek blend of traditional looks with fitness tracking smarts. Its e-ink display also keeps the device’s battery life up to Fossil’s impressive standards. However, while the hybrid watch may be a class act, it’s not the perfect companion for a gym class. In short, the watch lands in an unfortunate limbo between a timepiece and a health tool, without necessarily nailing either one.
Samsung Galaxy A34, A54 prices leak: Expect a price hike
You might want to buy last year's models at a discount instead. European prices for the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G have leaked online. It looks like you should expect a price hike over last year’s handsets. The Samsung Galaxy A series has made major strides in...
Fast charging should be an option, and it's time all OEMs gave it a toggle
You shouldn't have to choose between incredibly fast charging and battery longevity. Will fast charging kill my phone’s battery life? That’s a question that pops up every single time a smartphone manufacturer claims to deliver some form of fast charging. Would it heat up the phone too much? What kind of measures are in place to prevent battery degradation?
5 retro games emulators you didn't know you could play on your Android phone
From the Sega Saturn to the Virtual Boy, there are plenty of lesser-known consoles you can emulate on Android. There’s really no shortage of retro games emulators to run on your Android smartphone. Some of the big-name machines you can emulate on Android include the NES, SNES, Sega Mega Drive, PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, Sega Dreamcast, and more. Those are just the home consoles too, with emulators also available for major handheld machines like the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and PlayStation Portable. For more info and all of these and more, check out our guide to the best emulators for Android.
Deals: Become an AI master with these amazing ChatGPT offers
Save up to 98% on these resources and harness the power of this exciting new tech. When I first tried ChatGPT I had two conflicting thoughts that you might have shared when you experienced it. The first was excitement that this is a revolutionary piece of technology with almost limitless potential. The second was the realization that this chatbot is going to take my job one day.
I built a fully-connected smart home without breaking the bank, so can you
You don't need to overhaul your entire home to build a connected living space. The Jetsons had the right idea with a sweet mix of gee-whizz gadgetry and intelligent home automations that just worked. However, real life doesn’t quite work like that. As someone who has sunk years of my life into the smart home hobby, there are no two ways about it — getting the results you want can be a tremendous time and money sink unless you plan things right.
We asked, you told us: On Seamless Updates, you're split right down the middle
It looks like about half of our readers actually prefer not to have Seamless Updates. Earlier this month, Samsung officially launched the brand new Galaxy S23 series. It wasn’t long before word spread that the Galaxy S23 series still doesn’t support Seamless Updates. What are Seamless Updates? When...
Google employees are apparently very unhappy with Bard and Sundar Pichai
Things seem messy behind the scenes at Google right now. Reports from inside Google suggests employees are quite unhappy with the rollout of Google Bard, its ChatGPT-like AI. The employees feel like the announcement was rushed and blame Sundar Pichai. Employees are also quick to note that company-wide layoffs don’t...
