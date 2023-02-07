Creating a healthy work-life balance can be difficult. Many people find mental and physical health to outweigh salary when evaluating their workplace. In fact, burnout and poor work/life balance are the top reasons for resignations across the country. A study done by coworkingcafe.com tells us that St. Pete is one of the best cities for work-life balance. The study ranked some of the largest U.S. cities by “their capacity to foster a healthy work/life balance.” A few of their factors included economic, cultural, and infrastructural factors, as well as their psychological influence.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO