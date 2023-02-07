Read full article on original website
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
Electric billboards on city property could earn Aurora up to $450,000David HeitzAurora, CO
Denver Welcomes Migrants as Organizations Provide Support for Settling InTom HandyDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
As Colorado becomes abortion haven, advocates target crisis pregnancy centers
Alternatives Pregnancy Center sits next to a King Soopers grocery store in Denver, tucked in a maze of hallways in a blocky office building. A bowl of candy greets visitors. A row of portraits of mothers and their children cover a wall in a corner office. Other than a room with an ultrasound machine and row of fetus figurines, the office is largely unremarkable.
Westminster says hoarder’s property isn’t ‘unsafe’ despite 2nd cleanup in 8 months
On Thursday, clean-up crews hired by the City of Westminster removed mounds of random trash, furniture, appliances and even a toilet from the front and back yards of 4245 Barr Lane.
Colorado man known for volunteer work needs kidney donation
Jeff Blumenfeld is known for his volunteer work, from helping remote villagers in Nepal to helping victims of 9/11. But now he's the one in need of help.
As number of migrants arriving in Denver levels off, organizations continue to help
DENVER — When the city of Denver called on outside organizations to help the rapid influx of migrants arriving into the city, several responded to the call, including Centro Humanitario. "And most of [the migrants] said at that time, 'yes, we want to stay in the city,'" the organization's...
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Welcome to Yoder. Now pick a side: Easement disagreement between Black rancher, neighbor leads to allegations of racism, stalking
YODER • Except for the “Private Property” sign nailed to a pole at the crossroads, the half-mile of dirt-packed dead-end in eastern El Paso County looks like the rest of the roads here, a fence-lined etch through endless tumbleweed plains dotted with the occasional barn, outbuilding and ranch-style home. It’s the kind of route you wouldn’t take unless you got hopelessly lost, or knew precisely where you’re going and that they're expecting you. ...
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Your Honor: Lindsey is both an esteemed judge and actor | John Moore
Cajardo Lindsey thinks it’s no big deal that he’s both a Colorado District Court judge and one of Denver’s most respected professional stage actors at the same time. Overruled! “Oh, it’s a very big deal,” said Tara Falk, who directs Lindsey in his starring role as the spectacularly damaged Jim Tyrone in Cherry Creek Theatre’s “A Moon for the Misbegotten” – Eugene O’Neill’s autobiographical sequel to his monumental “Long Day’s...
Colorado lawmakers look at extra money to keep rental assistance program afloat
Colorado lawmakers are poised to send $8 million to the state emergency rental assistance program to keep it afloat until Proposition 123 money become available. The pandemic-era emergency rental assistance program stopped taking applicants in November to make sure the number of applications didn’t outpace available money. The mid-fiscal year infusion will keep it operating. The fiscal year runs from July through June.
Restaurant's move out of Larimer Square emblematic of district's transition
A Larimer Square staple is closing its doors and opening them elsewhere. One of Denver's first historic districts has seen some turnover recently after it was sold to real estate investment firm Asana Partners in 2020 for more than $90 million. Recently shuttered businesses include Gusterman Silversmiths, Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, Russell's Smokehouse, and Bistro Vendome. "Change is always scary," said Jennifer Jasinski, owner of Bistro Vendome. The end of a chapter for Bistro Vendome, but not the end of its story. The iconic Denver restaurant is moving from Larimer Square to Park Hill, with a grand opening Saturday night. The Bistro's...
‘We call him little brisket’: Baby born in barbecue restaurant parking lot
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The newest member of a Woodland Park family just couldn’t wait to meet his parents and older sister, coming a little early in the parking lot of a popular area barbecue restaurant. The Simpich family started their Friday the 13th in January with a...
Colorado weather: Overnight data trends south with heaviest snow, lessens impact for Denver metro
We continue to track a storm system that will deliver rain, snow, and wind to Colorado this week. Despite "good" model agreement in recent days, our confidence in this system has been relatively low when it comes to details on who ultimately sees how much snow in the end. In...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
NICU babies celebrate 1st Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day isn't just for lovers, it's the universal expression of love for humans of all ages, including newborns.
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police …. Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm. 12-year-old piano prodigy loves to play at hospital …. 12-year-old Jude Kofie was born with a hole in his heart. It was repaired at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children when he was 2-months-old, and now he's returned to play for patients and staff ahead of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.
Highs in the 50s on Monday, snow by Wednesday
With our next snowstorm set to roll in late-Tuesday- expect rough commutes for Weds AM and PM along with very cold temps
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
El Paso County GOP chair Vickie Tonkins secures another term running sharply divided party
El Paso County Republican Chair Vickie Tonkins won her bid to lead the county party for two more years on Saturday in Colorado Springs, capping a contentious election that featured lawsuits, a threatened restraining order, an unprecedented intervention by the Colorado GOP and charges that both sides were damaging the Republican brand in the state's largest county.
