Aurora, CO

The Denver Gazette

Welcome to Yoder. Now pick a side: Easement disagreement between Black rancher, neighbor leads to allegations of racism, stalking

YODER • Except for the “Private Property” sign nailed to a pole at the crossroads, the half-mile of dirt-packed dead-end in eastern El Paso County looks like the rest of the roads here, a fence-lined etch through endless tumbleweed plains dotted with the occasional barn, outbuilding and ranch-style home. It’s the kind of route you wouldn’t take unless you got hopelessly lost, or knew precisely where you’re going and that they're expecting you. ...
YODER, CO
R.A. Heim

Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado

As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Your Honor: Lindsey is both an esteemed judge and actor | John Moore

Cajardo Lindsey thinks it’s no big deal that he’s both a Colorado District Court judge and one of Denver’s most respected professional stage actors at the same time. Overruled! “Oh, it’s a very big deal,” said Tara Falk, who directs Lindsey in his starring role as the spectacularly damaged Jim Tyrone in Cherry Creek Theatre’s “A Moon for the Misbegotten” – Eugene O’Neill’s autobiographical sequel to his monumental “Long Day’s...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado lawmakers look at extra money to keep rental assistance program afloat

Colorado lawmakers are poised to send $8 million to the state emergency rental assistance program to keep it afloat until Proposition 123 money become available. The pandemic-era emergency rental assistance program stopped taking applicants in November to make sure the number of applications didn’t outpace available money. The mid-fiscal year infusion will keep it operating. The fiscal year runs from July through June.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Restaurant's move out of Larimer Square emblematic of district's transition

A Larimer Square staple is closing its doors and opening them elsewhere. One of Denver's first historic districts has seen some turnover recently after it was sold to real estate investment firm Asana Partners in 2020 for more than $90 million. Recently shuttered businesses include Gusterman Silversmiths, Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, Russell's Smokehouse, and Bistro Vendome. "Change is always scary," said Jennifer Jasinski, owner of Bistro Vendome. The end of a chapter for Bistro Vendome, but not the end of its story. The iconic Denver restaurant is moving from Larimer Square to Park Hill, with a grand opening Saturday night. The Bistro's...
DENVER, CO
K99

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm

Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police …. Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm. 12-year-old piano prodigy loves to play at hospital …. 12-year-old Jude Kofie was born with a hole in his heart. It was repaired at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children when he was 2-months-old, and now he's returned to play for patients and staff ahead of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.
FOUNTAIN, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

El Paso County GOP chair Vickie Tonkins secures another term running sharply divided party

El Paso County Republican Chair Vickie Tonkins won her bid to lead the county party for two more years on Saturday in Colorado Springs, capping a contentious election that featured lawsuits, a threatened restraining order, an unprecedented intervention by the Colorado GOP and charges that both sides were damaging the Republican brand in the state's largest county.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

