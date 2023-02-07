ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
IGN

OnePlus Launches Mechanical Keyboard and TV 65 Q2 Pro: All Details Here

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad today for its mobile devices and accessories lineup. The company still had something up in its sleeves as it also announced the “OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro” mechanical keyboard, and the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.
Android Authority

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10T: Should you upgrade?

The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.Read full review... OnePlus 10T. By OnePlus. Positives. High peak,...
Engadget

OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet

OnePlus is finally ready to take the wraps off its first tablet, and it's just different enough that it might be worth considering in a sea of Android slates. The OnePlus Pad revolves around an 11.6-inch display with an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate — this might be your pick if you're a gamer or avid reader. The design also stands out with an easier-to-grip "2.5D" edge and a central camera hump you're less likely to cover with your fingers.
TrustedReviews

Here’s how you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the cheap

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a massive discount over at Mobile Phones Direct, and it’s perfect for spreading out the cost of the phone. Samsung recently announced its latest batch of Galaxy S handsets, and we’ve found a fantastic deal on the flagship model. You can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra handset from Mobile Phones Direct with a £699 upfront fee and a monthly payment of £25 over two years.
TrustedReviews

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops

If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
CNET

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Lite Is Back to Its All-Time Low, Get It for Just $215

If you're in the market for a new tablet, it may be easy to gravitate towards an iPad if you're a die-hard Mac fan. But for Android users who want to stick with what they know, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 is a great option. We tested an older version of this tablet and were impressed by its performance.
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
CNET

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone. It starts at $1,200 and launches on Feb. 17. It has a 6.8-inch screen, making it one of the biggest phones you can buy. But the real draw is its camera, which consists of a new 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.
Android Authority

OnePlus 11R announced: The OnePlus 10T with a few tweaks

The OnePlus 11R might be worth a look if you want a flagship-level experience at a cheaper price. OnePlus has offered the R-series of phones for a couple of generations now, being mid-range propositions with plenty of power and fast charging capabilities. Now, the company has launched the OnePlus 11R alongside the flagship OnePlus 11.
Android Authority

10 excellent cases for your brand new OnePlus 11

Keep that OnePlus flagship shiny and bright with a case of your choice. The OnePlus 11 is now globally available, bringing upgraded ultrawide and telephoto cameras, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a much better software support promise to the masses. You may not notice too many visual differences from the OnePlus 10T, but like its predecessor, you will want to get a case for your new phone. So, which cases are available for the OnePlus 11? Here are the best.
Android Authority

Android 14 update tracker: When will your phone get it?

We know Pixels will get it first, but what other phones will get Android 14? And when will it arrive?. In February 2023, Google officially announced the first developer preview of Android 14. This will be the 2023 version of the operating system. There will be a months-long period of previews and betas before the stable version arrives. But the launch of this operating system version probably has you asking a few questions. Which phones will get Android 14? When can I update to Android 14? We’ve got some answers for you below!
Android Authority

The best OnePlus 11 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy

From Samsung and Google to OnePlus itself, these OnePlus 11 alternatives are worth checking out. OnePlus released the OnePlus 11 in China roughly a month ago, but we’ve had to wait until now for a global release. Nevertheless, the phone has finally been released outside of China, offering a powerful processor, big battery, super-speedy wired charging, and a slick design.

