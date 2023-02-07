We know Pixels will get it first, but what other phones will get Android 14? And when will it arrive?. In February 2023, Google officially announced the first developer preview of Android 14. This will be the 2023 version of the operating system. There will be a months-long period of previews and betas before the stable version arrives. But the launch of this operating system version probably has you asking a few questions. Which phones will get Android 14? When can I update to Android 14? We’ve got some answers for you below!

1 DAY AGO