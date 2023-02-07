Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Bluetooth technology could place Kohberger at Idaho crime scene
(NewsNation) — Tracy Walder, former CIA officer and FBI special agent, joined “NewsNation Prime” to break down how a Bluetooth speaker could provide evidence in the Idaho killings case. Walder discusseds forensics and cybersecurity expert Clark Walton’s analysis of how Bluetooth technology, both in victim Kaylee Goncalves’...
fox5ny.com
Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal
MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
fox5ny.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in the Latah County Magistrate court. Court information in the case, which has been removed from Idaho's online portal for unspecified security concerns, is updated daily in a PDF document...
newsnationnow.com
Did first responders contaminate Idaho murder scene?
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — First responders involved in the Idaho murder case were not wearing protective footwear, a source revealed to NewsNation. When first responders got to the house, they may have tracked snow-melting chemicals into the home, potentially disrupting the retrieval of footprint evidence. Forensic scientist Larry Kobilinsky...
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
Interesting & Disturbing Things Private Investigators Can/Can’t Do In Idaho
As defined by PrivateInvestigatorEdu.org, a private investigator is an:. ...independent civilian [investigator] hired by individuals are organizations dealing with civil or criminal matters that require surveillance, documentation, research, or interviews to provide evidence in legal, criminal, or business investigations. WHAT DO private investigators do?. Private investigators can offer Idahoans a...
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho
In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
newsnationnow.com
Source: Idaho victim had Bluetooth speaker in her room
(NewsNation) — Could a Bluetooth speaker provide an additional key piece of evidence in the Idaho quadruple murders case?. A source close to NewsNation revealed that Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves had a Bluetooth speaker in her bedroom. Even if a phone is in airplane mode, a phone could still...
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
KTVB
Police investigate deadly stabbing at high school in St. Paul, Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a 15-year-old student has died after he was stabbed at Harding High School on Friday. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody. Both were students at Harding High. Detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing, said SPPD public information...
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired as teaching assistant
(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder...
An Idaho Liberal Attempts a Verbal Drive By Attack
I’m “a piece of garbage”. I won’t be able to sleep at night. I need a safe room with coloring books and a puppy. My psyche is so badly damaged that I’m going to demand reparations from liberals. I also want the guy who called me garbage to be fired. Because he’s not nice. He should be forced to live under a bridge for the rest of his days. Then I can feel better and get in touch with my emotions! Then I’m going to go and ask an atheist baker to make me a cake with a cross on the top. If he refuses, I want him to go live under a bridge. And I’ll sue! I’ll sue!
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Idaho
© 1,625 × 1,018 pixels, file size: 218 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Idaho is home to some majestic landscapes, but not all of its lakes are natural. In fact, there are more than 30 dams across the state, which create man made lakes. Let’s examine the largest man made lake in the state and what purpose it serves.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in Idaho Lottery Big Spin
BOISE — Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each! Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.
Spoil Your Sweetie at Idaho’s Most Romantic Hotels
We have some of the most incredible places for a couples get away or staycation in Idaho. From stunning scenery to hot springs and charming style, Idaho has a lot to offer. It doesn't matter if you were born in the gem state, are an Idaho transplant or someone looking to visit the beautiful state for the first time, we have a lot of places to stay that will bring you and your sweetie closer.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
The Idaho Profession That We All Agree Could Use A Massive Raise
How much would you pay to ensure that your children are safe?. Most people would say there is no price they wouldn't pay to keep their kids safe and yet, here we are in 2023 and babysitters are still underpaid. Or are they?. Is it time to accept that our...
Comments / 0