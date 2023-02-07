ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

anonymouseagle.com

Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East) THE LOCATION: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Tariq Turner on the call. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available...
anonymouseagle.com

That’s 20: #10 Marquette 89, Georgetown 75

Two big things lurked in the background of Marquette men’s basketball’s contest on Saturday. First, how would the Golden Eagles respond to getting boatraced in Hartford earlier in the week, and second, could the Golden Eagles avoid letting one loss turn into two against a Georgetown squad that has been playing much better over the last couple of weeks?
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Women’s Basketball, The NCAA Tournament Bubble, The NET, And You

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated his women’s college basketball bracketology projection. Before Marquette beat #4 Connecticut at the McGuire Center, he had the Golden Eagles as the last team in for his version of the 68 team field. Now, they’re ..... three spots up, as the best of the squads headed to the First Four.
