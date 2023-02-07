Read full article on original website
SHERIFF: Father, son dead in apparent Smith County murder-suicide
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Smith County. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, around 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call regarding a homicide on Joy Wright Mountain Rd. The SCSO says the caller stated her...
Shelby County family seeks justice after officials capture murderer
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — On February 8th, law enforcement arrested Carlos Caporali Manuels after he turned himself in to Tyler officials. He was wanted after fleeing a murder scene in Joaquin, Texas where the body of Yuri Barahona was found dead. The Barahonas is now a family comforting each...
Tyler Municipal Court offers 'Warrant Solution Program' throughout February
TYLER, Texas — According to The City of Tyler press release, The City of Tyler Municipal Court is offering a Warrant Solution Program for the month of February. Any defendant with outstanding City of Tyler warrants may voluntarily appear in Court to request a payment plan without the risk of being arrested.
KLTV
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pastor and his son who pleaded guilty to stealing from an elderly couple have been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution. Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to the family he stole from, as well as $40,000 in restitution to his church. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office requested that the family be paid first, then the church.
KLTV
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt involving helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
KLTV
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
Bain Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 9, 2023 – Law enforcement was notified of suspicious activity and a south Broadway convenience store around two-o’clock in the afternoon. Officers made contact with a white male in the driver seat of a vehicle parked at the store. Cameron Lynn Bain, age 29 of Pickton, TX,...
9 East Texans arrested after suspected meth lab, mail from multiple addresses found at home
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Nine people are behind bars after a suspected meth lab was found in Henderson County. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Indian Harbor in reference to possible fraud. While authorities searched...
9 East Texans arrested after investigators find alleged meth lab
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in Henderson County after the sheriff’s office said they found a meth lab in production. According to officials, investigators had searched the home in Indian Harbor in relation to a fraud investigation when they found suspected meth. A judge then issued a narcotics search […]
KLTV
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
POLICE: Body of woman found in parking lot of Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas — Early Saturday morning Tyler Police found an unidentified woman deceased in the Clear Springs restaurant parking lot. The cause of the death is unknown. Tyler police say no foul play at this time, and the body has been sent for autopsy.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs PD Looking For Missing – Runaway
Sulphur Springs Police is asking for public assistance locating a runaway juvenile, Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Copeland is 16 years old and is 5’11,” 144 lbs. Friends last saw him wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and multicolored shoes. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
inforney.com
Tyler police release name of homicide victim
The Tyler Police Department has released the name of a man found dead earlier this week. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said. Rogers’ family has...
KLTV
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a Tyler man who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home Monday afternoon. On Monday at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 block of W. Mims Street where a homicide had been reported. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead inside the home; they had been shot. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
East Texas man arrested after having 30 grams of suspected meth, other drugs, police say
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after having 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, police said. The Palestine Police Department said Corporal Allen was looking into an illegally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of North Queen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Law enforcement later learned Mark Kimbrough, 61, […]
AUTHORITIES: Longview man arrested after being found with 1 kilo of cocaine, crack in vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested Tuesday a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of drugs and a gun. According to the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Ave. and Aurel Blvd.
Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam
If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
Man killed on I-20 near Weatherford identified
A Henderson County man has been identified as the one who was struck and killed in traffic on I-20 near Weatherford Wednesday night. DPS investigators said a man was killed while running across the east-bound side of 20 near the Brock exit.
6 East Texas students, school bus driver hospitalized after head-on collision with car
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Six Alba-Golden ISD students and their bus driver have been hospitalized following a head-on collision with a car. According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred Saturday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 17, close to the Van Zandt County line, which runs between Grand Saline and Canton.
