Tyler, TX

KLTV

Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pastor and his son who pleaded guilty to stealing from an elderly couple have been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution. Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to the family he stole from, as well as $40,000 in restitution to his church. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office requested that the family be paid first, then the church.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Bain Back in Hopkins County Jail

February 9, 2023 – Law enforcement was notified of suspicious activity and a south Broadway convenience store around two-o’clock in the afternoon. Officers made contact with a white male in the driver seat of a vehicle parked at the store. Cameron Lynn Bain, age 29 of Pickton, TX,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs PD Looking For Missing – Runaway

Sulphur Springs Police is asking for public assistance locating a runaway juvenile, Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Copeland is 16 years old and is 5’11,” 144 lbs. Friends last saw him wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and multicolored shoes. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

KLTV

Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a Tyler man who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home Monday afternoon. On Monday at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 block of W. Mims Street where a homicide had been reported. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead inside the home; they had been shot. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam

If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

