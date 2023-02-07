Read full article on original website
It’s Carnival Time: Krewe of Kids, Krewe of Nereids parades this weekend
The Krewe of Kids and the Krewe of Nereids will kick off the Mardi Gras parade excitement in Hancock County this weekend. “The weather is going to be beautiful, our kids are really geared up,” Krewe of Kids Captain Lisa Cowand said Tuesday. “We’re going to have an extra, extra good time this year, and I know that Dunbar Village is so happy to have the children in, as well. … I’ve never seen so much excitement coming out of there.”
Highest-paying science jobs in Gulfport
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Waveland man sentenced for having drugs in jail
District Attorney Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 28-year old Jarrett Dean Garth of Waveland, pled guilty this week to one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance within a Correctional Facility and was sentenced at the Hancock County Courthouse by Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt. Garth, who had been convicted...
