The Krewe of Kids and the Krewe of Nereids will kick off the Mardi Gras parade excitement in Hancock County this weekend. “The weather is going to be beautiful, our kids are really geared up,” Krewe of Kids Captain Lisa Cowand said Tuesday. “We’re going to have an extra, extra good time this year, and I know that Dunbar Village is so happy to have the children in, as well. … I’ve never seen so much excitement coming out of there.”

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO