ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Another New Jersey Council Member Gunned Down Near His Car

For the second time in a week, a council member in New Jersey was shot and killed. Milford Borough Council member Russell Heller, 51, was found dead near his car at a PSE&G facility where he worked for the past 11 years on Wednesday (February 8) morning. Police identified the...
MILFORD, NJ
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union

An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
DEDHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher

A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open

DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
DUDLEY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester man charged with attempted murder in shots-fired incident near courthouse

WORCESTER — A second city man has been arrested in connection with shots fired Feb 2 near the Worcester District Courthouse. The man is alleged to have fired at a vehicle operated by the first man who was arrested, according to court records. James Freeman, 31, of Worcester, was arrested at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, and several firearms charges. ...
WORCESTER, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy