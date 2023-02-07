Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Another New Jersey Council Member Gunned Down Near His Car
For the second time in a week, a council member in New Jersey was shot and killed. Milford Borough Council member Russell Heller, 51, was found dead near his car at a PSE&G facility where he worked for the past 11 years on Wednesday (February 8) morning. Police identified the...
2 arrested in Portsmouth on drug charges
Two Massachusetts residents were arrested Wednesday following a narcotics investigation in Portsmouth.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
fallriverreporter.com
Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union
An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
Suspect in deadly Providence shooting held on $75K bail
A bail hearing was held Tuesday for 36-year-old Rufus Watson, who faces several firearms charges in the death of Jennie Jensen last week.
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher
A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Massachusetts mom arraigned in deaths of 3 children
A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital in the deaths of her three children.
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
Framingham Man 'Drippin' In Marijuana Arrested In Traffic Stop: Police
A man driving with a suspended license was discovered to have a large amount of concentrated THC and marijuana, including boxes of drugs decorated with characters from "The Simpsons" labeled as "Drippin Diamonds," according to officials. A traffic stop on Route 90 in Framingham led a police of…
Man being held for 2nd degree murder in fatal Taunton crash indicted for drug trafficking, DA says
A 34-year-old man charged in a deadly Taunton crash that killed a Middleborough mother has also been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges after investigators searched a Norton home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday.
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open
DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
Worcester man charged with attempted murder in shots-fired incident near courthouse
WORCESTER — A second city man has been arrested in connection with shots fired Feb 2 near the Worcester District Courthouse. The man is alleged to have fired at a vehicle operated by the first man who was arrested, according to court records. James Freeman, 31, of Worcester, was arrested at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, and several firearms charges. ...
WCVB
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Andover, Massachusetts home, DA says
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man, woman and their 12-year-old son were found dead early Thursday in a home in Andover, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police responded at 3:20 a.m. to 48 Porter Road after a 911 call was made. A 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old...
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
