wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to hot dogs and heart-shaped chocolates
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Mean Weiner. Located at 532 Sheridan Rd. in Highwood, they are known for serving giant hot dogs, specialty sandwiches, and Mexican food. Lt. Haynes also reviews Illinois Nuts & Candy, located at 3745 Dempster in Skokie. They are known for serving a variety of chocolates, dried fruit and nuts, and gummy bears.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/11/2023) – David Hochberg with Student Loan Assassin Rae Kaplan, Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team, and Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Rae Kaplan, the Student Loan Assassin, who talks about disability forgiveness and answers student loan questions. Next, Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team joins the show to talk about what she is seeing in the market right now and the power of marketing with her team. Access Elevator’s Vice President of Sales Frank Wasilewski who talks about the process of removing lifts and later on Frank helps a listener who has a question. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Check out these Valentine’s Day events in Chicago
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Bronzeville Students Practice Jumpshots And Yoga With Former Chicago Bulls Guard Randy Brown: The youth empowerment event, co-hosted...
wgnradio.com
Super Bowl recipes from ‘Chicago’s Very Own Eats’ hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff
Just as important as the game and the commercials is what you’re having to eat on Super Bowl Sunday. As a podcast that celebrates good food, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff from Chicago’s Very Own Eats shared some of their favorite recipes to help you with your game-time spread.
wgnradio.com
David Hochberg on distressed sellers, and why you’re seeing more of them
Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Lisa Dent to explain what a distressed seller is, why there’s an increase of these people in the market, and how you can use the equity in your home to pay off some of your debt. David Hochberg hosts Home Sweet Home Chicago, heard Saturdays 10am-1pm on WGN Radio.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Is it possible for the Congress Theater to reopen?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. As Congress Theater Crumbles, Developer Wants $27 Million From City To Revive Logan Square Gem: The price tag on the long-stalled project keeps going up, and the delays are getting longer — but developers say they’re still committed to overhauling and reopening the beloved venue.
wgnradio.com
As the Super Bowl approaches, watch out for sports betting scams
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to talk about Super Bowl betting scams and reliable sources to donate to for earthquake relief. He also shares details about losing money on dating sites and Facebook groups scams.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago office occupancy above 50% for first time since March 2020
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Office occupancy in Chicago and other major cities U.S. cities has climbed above 50% for the first time since March 2020. That’s according to Kastle Systems, the security company that monitors worker swipes on building security systems. Chicago joins ten other cities in hitting the milestone. The return to work isn’t consistent across all workdays. The data shows Friday is the lowest day of occupancy and Tuesday is the highest.
wgnradio.com
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show focuses on electric vehicles
Co-general manager of The Chicago Auto Show Dave Sloan joins Bob Sirott to talk about what attractions will be at the show, the focus on electric vehicles, and how many of the models will be on the market. You can purchase tickets to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show here.
