Everything we know about Samsung's next smartwatch, plus improvements we want to see. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series may still seem like a fresh new wearable, we’re likely already halfway to the next iteration. Sure, rumors about a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have been sparse so far. However, there’s no doubt in our minds that the current Wear OS juggernaut has a follow-up on the way. We’ll keep track of any details we hear below so you can stay abreast of what you might expect to see on the next Galaxy Watch. Plus, it’s never too early to start dreaming up a wish list.

22 HOURS AGO