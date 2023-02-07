Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which should you buy?
The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.Read full review... With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 promises to be Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.Read full review...
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 👀 Android 14 preview lands, Bard AI fail
Plus, everything from the OnePlus event, the world's fastest shoes, and a Grammy whoops in this week's newsletter. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 231st edition is here with Google’s Android 14 developer preview and features, Bard AI errors, everything you missed at the OnePlus event, a Grammy whoops, and more…
Android Authority
One UI 5.1 bloatware does NOT take up 60GB storage on the Galaxy S23 series
Claims of 60GB bloatware on the Galaxy S23 series were wrong. One UI 5.1 bloatware does not consume 60GB storage on Samsung Galaxy S23 phones. You always lose about 7% of storage marketed by manufacturers due to conversion losses. Samsung and some other OEMs choose to hide lost space under...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Everything we know and what we want to see
Everything we know about Samsung's next smartwatch, plus improvements we want to see. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series may still seem like a fresh new wearable, we’re likely already halfway to the next iteration. Sure, rumors about a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have been sparse so far. However, there’s no doubt in our minds that the current Wear OS juggernaut has a follow-up on the way. We’ll keep track of any details we hear below so you can stay abreast of what you might expect to see on the next Galaxy Watch. Plus, it’s never too early to start dreaming up a wish list.
Android Authority
OPPO Find N2 Flip is coming next week, and it's a global launch
Judging by what we've seen so far, the Find N2 Flip looks like a Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a bigger cover display. The OPPO Find N2 Flip global launch event is set for February 15, 2023. The event will take place in London at 2:30 PM GMT. We expect...
Android Authority
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is health-focused but lacks focus
It's hard to nail down the right audience for this special edition device. Fossil’s Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition boasts an elegant build, upgraded features, and a sleek blend of traditional looks with fitness tracking smarts. Its e-ink display also keeps the device’s battery life up to Fossil’s impressive standards. However, while the hybrid watch may be a class act, it’s not the perfect companion for a gym class. In short, the watch lands in an unfortunate limbo between a timepiece and a health tool, without necessarily nailing either one.
Android Authority
Deals: Become an AI master with these amazing ChatGPT offers
Save up to 98% on these resources and harness the power of this exciting new tech. When I first tried ChatGPT I had two conflicting thoughts that you might have shared when you experienced it. The first was excitement that this is a revolutionary piece of technology with almost limitless potential. The second was the realization that this chatbot is going to take my job one day.
Android Authority
Fast charging should be an option, and it's time all OEMs gave it a toggle
You shouldn't have to choose between incredibly fast charging and battery longevity. Will fast charging kill my phone’s battery life? That’s a question that pops up every single time a smartphone manufacturer claims to deliver some form of fast charging. Would it heat up the phone too much? What kind of measures are in place to prevent battery degradation?
Android Authority
This special edition Galaxy S23 Ultra is less special than expected
Usually, when Samsung partners with brands like this, the phone itself is what's really unique. The Samsung Galaxy S23 BMW M Edition has been announced. The Galaxy S23 phone itself is totally normal, but it comes with a bunch of BMW swag. You’ll pay KRW 1,727,000 (~$1,370) for the set,...
Android Authority
13 tips to clear storage and free up space on the iPhone
The iPhone 14 Pro Max has 1TB of storage space, but most iPhone users will only have either 128GB or 256GB to work with. For many, that actually isn’t enough space. In a time when most of our lives are stored on smartphones, we need a lot of storage space to keep what we need to keep. Here are 13 tips to clear storage on the iPhone and reclaim some precious space if you find yourself nearing the limit.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 45W fast charging is actually fast this time
Charging power and speeds are consistently contentious topics. From overzealous marketing and worries about damaged battery longevity to handsets that simply charge too slowly, it seems like few brands actually get charging just right. Samsung is no different. Despite advertising 45W wired charging power since 2022’s flagships, it turned out...
Android Authority
Poll: Did a pre-order/trade-in deal change your mind about buying a phone?
Competition is stiff in the smartphone space, so it’s not uncommon for manufacturers to try and entice prospective customers with generous trade-in deals and pre-order bonuses. Has a pre-order bonus or trade-in deal changed your mind about buying a smartphone, though? That’s the topic of our featured poll today,...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: On Seamless Updates, you're split right down the middle
It looks like about half of our readers actually prefer not to have Seamless Updates. Earlier this month, Samsung officially launched the brand new Galaxy S23 series. It wasn’t long before word spread that the Galaxy S23 series still doesn’t support Seamless Updates. What are Seamless Updates? When...
Android Authority
How to set an out-of-office reply in Outlook
Going AFK? Let people know with an automatic out-of-office email. When you’re out-of-office, meaning you’re on a lunch break, vacation, or simply away from your desk, people need to know. If you get an important inquiry via email and the person on the other end is waiting patiently, it can come off as rude if you don’t respond promptly. That’s where out-of-office replies come in handy. You can set these messages to automatically send if you’re away from your keyboard. Let’s talk about how to set out of office in Outlook.
Android Authority
How to delete your Quora account
You can delete or deactivate your Quora account in a matter of minutes. If you ever have a question about even the most obscure topic, someone on Quora likely has the answer. The platform that bills itself as “a place to gain and share knowledge” is useful for polishing your understanding of many topics. Some people use it to search for specific topics, like Netflix account sharing, while others treat it like a social network. Like other online platforms, there may come a time when you want to leave it in the past. Here’s how to delete your Quora account.
Android Authority
How to sign in to the PlayStation Network on a PS4 or PS5
Don't panic if you can't sign in right away — there are answers. The PlayStation Network is essentially unavoidable if you have a Sony console. At the least you need it to access the PlayStation Store, and it’s also the foundation for PlayStation Plus, which provides online multiplayer and curated games. Here’s how to sign in on a PS5 or PS4, and what you can do if login fails.
Android Authority
How to check your CPU temperature on a Windows PC
Is your PC having performance problems? The CPU may be running hot. Do you ever feel like your PC is running hot? Like it might just catch fire and melt into a puddle of plastic and circuits? Before you call the fire department, you might want to check the temperature of your CPU. Just like checking your car’s oil to ensure it’s running smoothly, checking your CPU temperature is essential to maintaining your Windows PC’s health.
Android Authority
5 retro games emulators you didn't know you could play on your Android phone
From the Sega Saturn to the Virtual Boy, there are plenty of lesser-known consoles you can emulate on Android. There’s really no shortage of retro games emulators to run on your Android smartphone. Some of the big-name machines you can emulate on Android include the NES, SNES, Sega Mega Drive, PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, Sega Dreamcast, and more. Those are just the home consoles too, with emulators also available for major handheld machines like the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and PlayStation Portable. For more info and all of these and more, check out our guide to the best emulators for Android.
Android Authority
How to pin or unpin someone on Snapchat
Avoid losing track of conversations with the pinning feature in Snapchat. When you’ve been using Snapchat for a long time, your inbox can become cluttered. If you’re messaging 50 people simultaneously, it can be easy to lose track of one conversation or another. Luckily, Snapchat added a pinning feature that allows you to pin specific chats to the top of your list. Let’s go over how to pin someone on Snapchat.
Android Authority
How to change your Snapchat username
Is your username a bit outdated? Here's how to change it on Snapchat. Snapchat account identification starts with your username and display name. Other users can look you up by searching your username or display name. Let’s review how to change your Snapchat username and display name. QUICK ANSWER.
Comments / 0