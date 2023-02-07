ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Royals Review

French First Female Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
livingetc.com

We're calling it - the way this calming home uses this one material is minimalism perfected

Clyde Hill, a suburb of Seattle, is a leafy and pleasant place to live. It's family-friendly, it's got good public schools...and best of all is its stock of architecture that mostly dates back to the 1970s. So it's in good working order, built to a good size and spec and pretty much a blank canvas that can be modernized in any way you choose.
livingetc.com

How to hang bathroom wallpaper and totally elevate your space in less than a weekend

An easy way to revitalise a tired bathroom is to introduce colorful and patterned wallpaper onto the walls. Knowing how to hang bathroom wallpaper will enable you to achieve this stylish revamp in a weekend. Yes, the standard white sanitaryware and plain walls of the classic modern bathroom can be...
livingetc.com

The big reveal! This simple paint trick creates a wonderful element of surprise and joyful home

We all could do with a little extra joy in our homes, and brightly painting closet interiors in an unexpected color could just be the ticket. So the surprise is revealed rather than on full show, think primary pops, from bright sunshine yellow, cheery pinks, bold reds, and pale cornflower blue to add a dopamine dose to your morning routine.
livingetc.com

This kitchen blends the most on-trend colors into one palette perfectly - our expert explains how

Green and terracotta have both been two of the most huge interior design trends of the last few years. Green, it seems, is a favorite of everyone, beloved for being calming, soothing and its obvious links to nature. Terracotta is warming, welcoming, enriching and evokes the sunshine feel of a holiday in the Med. So perhaps it's no surprise they've finally been put together in such a perfect way.
livingetc.com

The new kitchen island lighting trend that changes what you thought you knew – designers explain how to get the look

We've got a bit safe with our kitchen lighting, especially when it comes to kitchen island lighting. Sure, it's probably not the right space to get super experimental and decorative as you might in a living room or bedroom, but it does deserve a bit more... pizzazz than the go-to schemes and layouts we have all come accustomed to (trio of pendants we are looking at you).
livingetc.com

Should curtains match your wall color? Designers come to a conclusion at last

There aren't any hard and fast rules when it comes to matching your curtains match with your wall color, and really you are free to pick any color combination you choose, but there are some considerations that will help you land at the perfect pairing of paint idea and curtain color.

Comments / 0

Community Policy