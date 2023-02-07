Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Royals Review
French First Female Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
livingetc.com
We're calling it - the way this calming home uses this one material is minimalism perfected
Clyde Hill, a suburb of Seattle, is a leafy and pleasant place to live. It's family-friendly, it's got good public schools...and best of all is its stock of architecture that mostly dates back to the 1970s. So it's in good working order, built to a good size and spec and pretty much a blank canvas that can be modernized in any way you choose.
livingetc.com
How to hang bathroom wallpaper and totally elevate your space in less than a weekend
An easy way to revitalise a tired bathroom is to introduce colorful and patterned wallpaper onto the walls. Knowing how to hang bathroom wallpaper will enable you to achieve this stylish revamp in a weekend. Yes, the standard white sanitaryware and plain walls of the classic modern bathroom can be...
livingetc.com
The big reveal! This simple paint trick creates a wonderful element of surprise and joyful home
We all could do with a little extra joy in our homes, and brightly painting closet interiors in an unexpected color could just be the ticket. So the surprise is revealed rather than on full show, think primary pops, from bright sunshine yellow, cheery pinks, bold reds, and pale cornflower blue to add a dopamine dose to your morning routine.
livingetc.com
This IKEA hack made a small kitchen look prettier by housing a clunky freestanding fridge – and it uses just two METODs
Although freestanding refrigerators are convenient appliances, they're not the prettiest. For a truly beautiful kitchen built-in is usually best, but for some of us that's out of the question. The next best thing? DIY shelving that houses your fridge-freezer and matches your cabinets, just as this genius IKEA hack does.
livingetc.com
This kitchen blends the most on-trend colors into one palette perfectly - our expert explains how
Green and terracotta have both been two of the most huge interior design trends of the last few years. Green, it seems, is a favorite of everyone, beloved for being calming, soothing and its obvious links to nature. Terracotta is warming, welcoming, enriching and evokes the sunshine feel of a holiday in the Med. So perhaps it's no surprise they've finally been put together in such a perfect way.
livingetc.com
The new kitchen island lighting trend that changes what you thought you knew – designers explain how to get the look
We've got a bit safe with our kitchen lighting, especially when it comes to kitchen island lighting. Sure, it's probably not the right space to get super experimental and decorative as you might in a living room or bedroom, but it does deserve a bit more... pizzazz than the go-to schemes and layouts we have all come accustomed to (trio of pendants we are looking at you).
livingetc.com
How to hide a toilet in a small bathroom - 7 clever tricks to maximize space and style
Knowing how to hide a toilet in a small bathroom is something most interior designers and architects are adept at. The W.C. is rarely (if ever) the centerpiece of a scheme, so discreet corners, partition walls, storage and screens are among some of the solutions in a designer's creative cavalry.
livingetc.com
Should curtains match your wall color? Designers come to a conclusion at last
There aren't any hard and fast rules when it comes to matching your curtains match with your wall color, and really you are free to pick any color combination you choose, but there are some considerations that will help you land at the perfect pairing of paint idea and curtain color.
Comments / 0