Embraer forms Global Procurement and Strategy and Innovation vice-presidencies to boost growth

Embraer has taken the decision intending to accelerate the company’s growth and give more focus to areas relevant to the business. Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer has announced the creation of two new vice-presidencies: Global Procurement and Strategy, Digital and Innovation. Embraer has taken the decision with the objective of accelerating the company’s growth and giving more focus to areas relevant to the business. The two areas report directly to the company’s president and CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto. Embraer is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services.
Lufthansa Technik’s AVIATAR platform to support Avianca’s Airbus fleet

Avianca with Lufthansa Technik’s AVIATAR platform will receive instant and real-time information about the configuration and condition of its Airbus A320 and A330 aircraft fleet. Lufthansa Technik has announced the signing of a five-year contract with Avianca, a Colombian carrier to provide digital Condition Monitoring through the AVIATAR platform....
Comlux begins construction of its future VIP hangar at MBRAH Dubai

The new Comlux facility will span 12,000 square meters and boast a 5,000 square-meter hangar, in addition to hosting an adjacent building spanning 2,250 square meters across three floors. Comlux, an aviation company based in Switzerland, has announced the ground-breaking of the company’s new hangar facility at the Mohammed Bin...

