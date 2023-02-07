Read full article on original website
mrobusinesstoday.com
Embraer forms Global Procurement and Strategy and Innovation vice-presidencies to boost growth
Embraer has taken the decision intending to accelerate the company’s growth and give more focus to areas relevant to the business. Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer has announced the creation of two new vice-presidencies: Global Procurement and Strategy, Digital and Innovation. Embraer has taken the decision with the objective of accelerating the company’s growth and giving more focus to areas relevant to the business. The two areas report directly to the company’s president and CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto. Embraer is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Lufthansa Technik’s AVIATAR platform to support Avianca’s Airbus fleet
Avianca with Lufthansa Technik’s AVIATAR platform will receive instant and real-time information about the configuration and condition of its Airbus A320 and A330 aircraft fleet. Lufthansa Technik has announced the signing of a five-year contract with Avianca, a Colombian carrier to provide digital Condition Monitoring through the AVIATAR platform....
mrobusinesstoday.com
Comlux begins construction of its future VIP hangar at MBRAH Dubai
The new Comlux facility will span 12,000 square meters and boast a 5,000 square-meter hangar, in addition to hosting an adjacent building spanning 2,250 square meters across three floors. Comlux, an aviation company based in Switzerland, has announced the ground-breaking of the company’s new hangar facility at the Mohammed Bin...
mrobusinesstoday.com
APOC Aviation inaugurates new Netherlands warehouse facility with minimal ecological footprint
The new premises benefit from green technology features and allow for future expansion as APOC Aviation is set to double its stock hub capability and workforce over the next five years. APOC Aviation, the leasing, trading, aircraft component and part-out specialist, has opened a new warehouse in the Netherlands. Based...
mrobusinesstoday.com
StandardAero opens CFM56-7B engine service center at DFW International Airport facility
StandardAero’s CFM56-7B service center will expand the company’s engine support options available at the DFW center to operators of the Boeing 737 Next Generation family of aircraft. StandardAero has announced the introduction of a service center for the CFM International CFM56-7B turbofan engine at its DFW Center of...
