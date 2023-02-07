Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Evergreen
“Hey honey, I love you”
I have found the person who I am madly in love with. I could write an entire twelve-page essay just about this amazing person. On a sadder note, this beautiful woman who has stolen my heart and I have had to move away from each other across the state. We...
Manifesting Love
Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how. Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.
Wisdom With Love
Today we’re going to be chatting about something we’ll all encounter at some point in our lives — better or for worse — and that’s romantic love. It’s impossible to go through life without this concept, either in theory or in practice.
psychologytoday.com
Loving on the Edge
Imagine being attracted to edgy people—those with a colorful past. They may seem exotic and mysterious or lure you with an irresistible song that resembles the sirens calling to Ulysses in Homer’s Odyssey. Surely, an enchanting song, in whatever form, may seem impossible to resist. But should it be avoided?
psychologytoday.com
Demystifying Love: Unlearn What We Thought We Knew
Schools for love don't exist, but we can learn to love intentionally and with free will. Communicating with kindness, respect, openness, and clarity is better than being fluent in any love language. Go to bed even if you are in the middle of a conflict. We need proper rest for...
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Relationship expert tells people to never get married unless you're willing to do 3 things
Being in a relationship can be difficult at times. Learning someone else's quirks, boundaries, and deep views on the world can be eye-opening and hard. But usually, the happy chemicals released in our brain when we love someone can cause us to overlook things in order to keep the peace.Jayson Gaddis, a relationship expert, took to Twitter to rip off people's rose-colored glasses and tell them to forego marriage. Honestly, with the divorce rate in this country being as high as it is, he probably could've stopped his tweet right there. Don't get married, the end. Many people would've probably related and not questioned the bold statement, but thankfully he followed up with three things you must be willing to do before going to the chapel. Before going into his reasons for why he tells people not to get married, Gaddis explained that he is a person that "LOVEs being married." I mean, it would probably make him a pretty weird relationship expert if he hated relationships, so it's probably a good thing he enjoys being married. Surely his spouse appreciates his stance as well.
Opinion: It Isn't Really Love If You Haven't Had These Experiences - Not Yet, Anyway
Love is a beautiful thing. It can bring two people closer together, it can make you feel complete and whole, and it's an amazing experience that everyone deserves to have in their life.
35 Common Gaslighting Phrases in Relationships and How To Respond, According to Therapists
Examples of the lies that are told to create confusion.
Opinion: Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
Asking a Cheating Lover Tough Questions
You may be asking yourself, what did I do wrong? How did he meet someone else? How can I get him back?. If your boyfriend cheated on you, it's obviously a very difficult situation. It's important that you understand what went wrong and what he's going through so that you can work together to get past this difficult time in your relationship.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Essence
After 20 Years Together, Devale And Khadeen Ellis Are Sharing Their Highs, Lows And Love In A New Book
The Ellises embark on a new journey together as authors, discussing family, parenting, sex and intimacy, finances, commitment and more. Devale and Khadeen Ellis are a married couple you can relate to and learn from. Down to earth, transparent, and together for 20 years, the pair doesn’t hold back when talking about Black love on their wildly popular podcast, Dead Ass with Khadeen and Devale Ellis. On it, they delve into all things sex, love, and marriage – drawing their listeners in with real-life stories and examples from their journey.
Signs of Emotional Abuse
Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?
Shock, Horror: A Love Letter to “Manly” Men
Almost a year ago, I broke up with my boyfriend of four-and-a-half years. I was 36. It was mutual, and as loving as it could be, but it’s always scary to get out of a relationship. Ya know, because of the whole “Am I going to die alone?” issue.
Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?
This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist
Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship
There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn
DEAR ABBY: I’m having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring. see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and...
Comments / 0