Super Bowl 57 Ticket Prices Down 10%, Quantity Up 35%

With more inventory hitting the secondary market in the last few days, prices for Super Bowl 57 are finally dropping. As of Tuesday morning, the average list price on the secondary market has dropped 11% since its peak last Wednesday, and the cheapest ticket has dropped 9% since it peaked on Friday.

On the inventory side, the number of tickets available on the secondary market is up 35%. As of Tuesday morning, there were over 3,400 tickets available.

As you can see below, this is the highest quantity has been, and the lowest prices have been, since Championship Sunday.

Despite the drop in prices, tickets prices are still historically hight. Currently, the average list price on the secondary market is $8,837 , making it the second-most expensive Super Bowl we've ever tracked nine days after the Conference Championship games. The only Super Bowls that had a higher average list price nine days after the Conference Championship games were the 2021 reduced capacity game in Tampa.

The least expensive tickets for the game are $5,581, which is also the second-most expensive we've ever tracked at this point in time. Once again, only the 2021 Super Bowl, with reduced capacity, was higher.

