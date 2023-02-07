Read full article on original website
WNDU
16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for murder, battery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a South Bend man and the shooting of a woman. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, A’Quan Irons, 16, of South Bend, was sentenced to 45 years for the murder of Sai’Von Jackson and five years for aggravated battery in the shooting of JaiVon Berry. The sentences will be served consecutively.
wfft.com
S.W.A.T. assisting with serving an arrest warrant at West Coliseum hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - S.W.A.T. has been called in to assist FWPD in serving an arrest warrant to a person in a room at a West Coliseum hotel. Police are trying to get the person from the room at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel. One person was let out...
WANE-TV
FWPD investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a robbery and a shooting that both happened Thursday morning. At approximately 9:25 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street on reports of a robbery. While officers were responding to the scene, they...
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
abc57.com
Three people, including road service employee, injured in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people, including a road service employee, were injured in a crash and subsequent cleanup effort on County Road 700 North and U.S. 31 Thursday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:02 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash...
WANE-TV
NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
WOWO News
Arrest made in convenience store murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
Channel 3000
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
WNDU
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
WANE-TV
Police: Body of missing Fort Wayne woman found in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police canceled a silver alert after the discovery of a body of a missing Fort Wayne woman in the yard of a vacant Bluffton home Tuesday. Property management workers initially found the body of Celeste Cuthbert, who had been missing for more than...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man found guilty of shooting, killing his wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then hiding his drugs and guns was found guilty Friday of murder. It took the jury less than an hour to find Har San, 23, guilty of murder, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic dealing, marijuana dealing and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results. His sentencing will take place March 10 at 1:30 p.m.
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
wtvbam.com
High speed pursuit/child abuse case against UC man bound over to Branch Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case against a Union City man who is facing numerous charges following a November 10 high speed pursuit while two children were in his vehicle has been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court. 25-year-old Owen Waters waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 02.11.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:29 a.m. Thursday - Richard Damon Hagan II, 36, of 7446 E. South Barbee Drive, Pierceton, arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage crash and false informing. Bond: $500. • 11:09 a.m. Thursday -...
963xke.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man in a convenience store on the southeast side of the city Tuesday afternoon. He was found not breathing and without a pulse just before 5 p.m. at the One Stop store on East Creighton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Woman receives 30 months in prison for stealing funds from Fort Wayne neighborhoods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A federal judge sentenced a woman to 30 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. According to court documents, 50-year-old Lisa A. Downey owned and operated a homeowners association management business and used her position to perpetrate a scheme which involved the “theft of funds” from multiple Fort Wayne neighborhoods from 2019 to 2020.
