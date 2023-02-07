SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a South Bend man and the shooting of a woman. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, A’Quan Irons, 16, of South Bend, was sentenced to 45 years for the murder of Sai’Von Jackson and five years for aggravated battery in the shooting of JaiVon Berry. The sentences will be served consecutively.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO