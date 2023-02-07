Read full article on original website
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
‘Black Health Matters’ expo addresses disparities in healthcare, eliminating stigma
Black History Month exhibit opens at Gwinnett County library
Power restored for many in north Georgia
Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo underway in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo is underway at the Loudermilk Conference Center in downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The expo is the largest public health event nationally that takes a deep dive into black health. It includes topics such as clinical trial diversity, fibroids, kidney disease, mental health, senior body sculpting, multiple myeloma, shingles, and women’s health.
MARTA reports a reduction in violent crimes across Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a year after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered numerous violent attacks against MARTA bus operators, the transit authority is fighting back against crime. “Based on the crimes going on now you just never know what might happen,” MARTA rider Edwin Baptiste...
Emory University officials update COVID-19 policy for students, staff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emory University officials announced an update to the COVID-19 policy. According to Emory University officials, students, faculty, and staff will no longer be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials say that Emory Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine requirements will still be enforced for health sciences students in the School of Medicine and School of Nursing, and those university employees are already subject to EHC immunization requirements.
Public Health leaders make big push for opioid reversal medication during crisis
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Notorious Atlanta school cheating case still lingers a decade after initial indictments
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Known as the largest cheating case in U.S. education history, the decade-old case involving former Atlanta Public Schools educators re-entered the spotlight Thursday, as an attorney for the six remaining defendants asked to withdraw from the case. Stephen Scarborough, currently a public defender, cited...
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
1 dead in double shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex
One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, poli...
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
Alleged "witch doctor" charged with rape
Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
