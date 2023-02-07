ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emory University officials announced an update to the COVID-19 policy. According to Emory University officials, students, faculty, and staff will no longer be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials say that Emory Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine requirements will still be enforced for health sciences students in the School of Medicine and School of Nursing, and those university employees are already subject to EHC immunization requirements.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO