bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, February 9, 2023
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------- RP reporting she watched a man get out of a vehicle. He was looking under the vehicle with a flashlight. Flashlight is still under the vehicle. Male is getting back in the pickup. Officers responded. Report taken.
Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired
CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
pullmanradio.com
Phase Two of the Paradise Pathway Lighting Project is Scheduled to Restart on Monday, February 13th
The pedestrian pathway improvement project located along the Paradise Pathway between Highway 95 and Styner Avenue in Moscow is scheduled to restart on Monday, February 13th. The second phase includes bollards and overhead lighting being installed along the pathway. During the project, this path section will be closed to pedestrian access, but access is available through Styner Avenue or the north side of Troy Road.
Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12
KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
Pullman Police Investigating Report of Suspicious Male Looking into Residences Around College Hill
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department says they are investigating a report of a suspicious male that was seen looking into residences in the College Hill area. The only current description provided is that the subject was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. At this time, police say the incident does not appear related to the suspicious report made at an apartment complex last week.
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow
MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
dovercrimsonian.com
Murder In Idaho: Suspect in Custody
The University of Idaho is a land-grant university with a culture of innovation and research. A recent, unfortunate, event has taken place within the university. As many may have heard, there was a homicide that took four students’ lives at the University of Idaho. The four students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle all lived off campus at a nearby residence in Moscow. Moscow is a college town with a population of around 25,800 people. The students lived in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment with 2 other roommates who also attended the University of Idaho.
Pullman police investigating possible attempted abduction of WSU PhD student
PULLMAN, Wash. — Recent events on the Palouse over the last few months have understandably put the Pullman community on edge. And now there's even more concern after someone tried to force their way into a WSU student's apartment Friday night. "Oh my gosh that's scary because that's like...
pullmanradio.com
Fuel Spill Cleaned Up South Of Colfax On US195
Crews have finished cleaning up the fuel spill South of Colfax on U.S. Highway 195. A tanker truck crash near Prune Orchard Road spilled about 6,000 gallons of fuel last month. The contaminated soil along the highway has been removed and crews have backfilled the hole. Fuel did not reach the South Fork of the Palouse River downstream in Colfax.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies. The details leading up to...
Lewiston Police Department Among Agencies Across Idaho Conducting Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend
LEWISTON, ID - With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off the big game Sunday afternoon, the Lewiston Police Department will be stepping up patrols to enforce impaired driving laws. Throughout Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are partnering up to promote safe, sober driving through a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Kootenai County residents near Latour Creek, Buckner Road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday. Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies...
KLEWTV
Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide
A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
Traffic Stop for Improper Lane Change in Lewiston Ultimately Results in Woman Being Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine
LEWISTON, ID - On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at approximately 4:36 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a vehicle for an improper lane change while turning west onto 16th Avenue from 8th Street in Lewiston. During the stop, the driver was identified as 47-year-old Danette Page, a...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Idaho murders: WSU responds to report Bryan Kohberger was fired
Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is no longer enrolled at or employed by the Washington State University, where he was studying for a Ph.D.
pullmanradio.com
Annual Palouse River Community Center Steak Dinner Fundraiser Saturday Night In Princeton
The Palouse River Community Center’s Annual Oven-Roasted Sirloin Steak Dinner fundraiser is Saturday night in Princeton. The dinner is from 5:00 to 7:00 at the community center. The dinners are also available for take-out. Adult tickets at the door are 18 dollars with kids from 6 to 12 costing 13 dollars kids under 6 eat free. Money raised benefits the Palouse River Community Center in Princeton.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
Lansing Daily
Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert
The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a "thrill kill" according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in
