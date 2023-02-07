ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Rep. Peltola Praises Dept. of Defense for Shooting Down Unidentified Object Over Arctic Circle

Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola issued a statement on Friday after the Biden administration announced the U.S. Department of Defense shot down an unidentified object--termed a "high-altitude object"--over the Arctic Circle in Alaska around 9:45 - Alaskan time (1:45 p.m. - EST). Peltola, who is the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, is the at-large member of the House of Representatives.
