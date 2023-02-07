ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Barbra Streisand’s Fabled, Long-Awaited Memoir Will Finally Be Published This Year

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTuiW_0kfGhSV100

Barbra Streisand has finally finished her memoir, My Name is Barbra , which will be published on Nov. 7 via Viking.

Per a page for the book on the Viking website , the memoir will find Streisand recounting the totality of her life and career, “from growing up in Brooklyn to her first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs to her breakout performance in Funny Girl (musical and film) to the long string of successes in every medium in the years that followed.”

Additionally, in the book, Streisand will reflect on her early struggles as an actress and how that led her to music. She’ll write about the making of some of her albums, the years of work that went into Yentl , directing The Prince of Tides , and her long marriage to James Brolin. There will definitely be some celebrity stories as well, though Viking only teased tales about “friendships with figures from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright.”

There’s a bit of a fabled aura around Streisand’s memoir, which she’s essentially been working on for decades. As she explained in a 2021 Tonight Show interview , it was former First Lady Jackie Kennedy who first approached her about writing a book in the mid-Eighties (Kennedy was working as an editor at Doubleday at the time). Streisand said she wasn’t ready to start writing then, but around 1999 she started reflecting on her life and career in her journals, though that effort eventually got sidetracked by other endeavors.

Streisand picked up her pen again in 2008 and did, in fact, publish a book — though it was 2010’s My Passion for Design , which was less memoir and more about Streisand’s love of, well, interior design and architecture. The next big update came in 2015 when Viking officially announced that it had acquired the rights to Streisand’s memoir and that the book would hit shelves in 2017. That date, however, obviously came and went.

In that interview with Fallon last year, Streisand said the pandemic finally gave her the time to finish the book. “I’ve written 824 pages, and I still have the little epilogue to do,” Streisand quipped.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Jennifer Hudson, John Legend Duet on ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Mark 100th Episode

Jennifer Hudson and John Legend sang an impromptu duet of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” to celebrate the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The two EGOT winners were making the usual daytime television conversation when Legend noticed the piano on the stage, an instrument that Hudson admittedly can’t play. Reading the room, Legend suggested the two sing together. “I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song,” Legend told the Respect star. “I like to do this song too, and it’s on my new solo album. We...
Rolling Stone

Gracie Abrams Searches for Subconscious Illusions on ‘Amelie’

Dreams and reality blur together for Gracie Abrams on her latest single, “Amelie,” the second preview of her upcoming debut album Good Riddance. The soft acoustic ballad recalls a brief but impactful interaction with a girl who is now a figure in her distant past and who she can’t quite recall if she ever knew at all. “I met a girl once/She sorta ripped me open/She doesn’t even know it/She doesn’t know my name,” Abrams sings. “We sat on the sofa/She asked me a million questions/I answered and by eleven/Memorized her face.” “Amelie,” in all of its searching for understanding in...
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello Pays Musical Tribute to Burt Bacharach at NYC Residency Kickoff

Elvis Costello paid tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach Thursday night following news of the legendary songwriter’s death at the age of 94.  Bacharach’s death was announced just hours before Costello took the stage for the first of a 10-night residency at New York’s Gramercy Theater, and while the evening’s program was set to focus on the music he wrote in 1977 and earlier, Costello deviated from the setlist in order to remember the pop composer with whom he recorded 1998’s Painted From Memory. “It’s been a tough day — I can’t deny,” Costello told the audience. “A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s ‘Flowers’ Cover Gets Miley Cyrus Seal of Approval

Miley Cyrus has become known for taking another artist’s song and transforming it into something entirely different with her signature delivery. Now, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have taken a page out of Cyrus’ book and done the same with their rendition of her latest single, “Flowers.” With backing vocals from a figurine of a screaming goat, the couple’s cover got the Cyrus seal of approval. “We’re not with the goats, but we thought we’d try a goat song, anyway,” Bacon said at the start of the cover. “Love this,” Cyrus wrote in response to the video the pair...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
RadarOnline

‘She’s Walking A Dangerous Road’: Robin Wright’s Friend Concerned As Actress Gets Close To Ex-Husband Sean Penn Years After Divorce Left Her 'Devastated'

Former couple Sean Penn and Robin Wright were recently spotted together in public for the first time in six years at an L.A. airport — more than a decade after their divorce — and pals are concerned for the actress, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that pals are urging The Princess Bride star to steer clear of the notorious Hollywood hothead! After the airport reunion, the exes were seen together a second time at a meeting in Los Angeles. “Sean and Robin have been getting close recently,” said an insider. “But the worry is Robin will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

103K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy