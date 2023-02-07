Barbra Streisand’s Fabled, Long-Awaited Memoir Will Finally Be Published This Year

Barbra Streisand has finally finished her memoir, My Name is Barbra , which will be published on Nov. 7 via Viking.

Per a page for the book on the Viking website , the memoir will find Streisand recounting the totality of her life and career, “from growing up in Brooklyn to her first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs to her breakout performance in Funny Girl (musical and film) to the long string of successes in every medium in the years that followed.”

Additionally, in the book, Streisand will reflect on her early struggles as an actress and how that led her to music. She’ll write about the making of some of her albums, the years of work that went into Yentl , directing The Prince of Tides , and her long marriage to James Brolin. There will definitely be some celebrity stories as well, though Viking only teased tales about “friendships with figures from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright.”

There’s a bit of a fabled aura around Streisand’s memoir, which she’s essentially been working on for decades. As she explained in a 2021 Tonight Show interview , it was former First Lady Jackie Kennedy who first approached her about writing a book in the mid-Eighties (Kennedy was working as an editor at Doubleday at the time). Streisand said she wasn’t ready to start writing then, but around 1999 she started reflecting on her life and career in her journals, though that effort eventually got sidetracked by other endeavors.

Streisand picked up her pen again in 2008 and did, in fact, publish a book — though it was 2010’s My Passion for Design , which was less memoir and more about Streisand’s love of, well, interior design and architecture. The next big update came in 2015 when Viking officially announced that it had acquired the rights to Streisand’s memoir and that the book would hit shelves in 2017. That date, however, obviously came and went.

In that interview with Fallon last year, Streisand said the pandemic finally gave her the time to finish the book. “I’ve written 824 pages, and I still have the little epilogue to do,” Streisand quipped.