Turkey earthquake donations: How to help survivors with Red Cross, Oxfam and Islamic Relief

Thousands of people have been killed and injured after several colossal earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria yesterday and today.

After the devastation, many people from Britain and abroad are looking to donate to causes helping victims of the natural disaster - as rescue and aid teams from organisations like the Red Cross, Islamic Relief and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have already mobilised to the stricken nations.

In the first few hours following the natural disaster, MSF teams treated around 200 wounded people in Syria and Islamic Relief already have boots on the ground in Turkey helping rescue people trapped in the rubble.

A third earthquake rocked Turkey early this morning after two others devastated the country and its neighbour Syria a day earlier, killing more than 5,000 people , and trapped scores more under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Thousands more are feared to be found dead in the coming days after 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude tremors in southeastern Turkey caused buildings to collapse on people as they slept in their beds in the early hours of the morning.

The 5.8-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 1.2 miles in central Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, as rescue efforts continued and as the death toll in Turkey alone rose past 3,400.

A winter storm causing freezing temperatures has been hampering those working desperately to free people from the rubble of destroyed buildings, with the cold weather making the need to reach trapped survivors even more urgent.

The WHO warned on Monday that the toll could hit 20,000, and on Tuesday said 23 million people - including 1.4 million children - could be affected. Syria's humanitarian needs where the highest of all, the WHO noted.

The earthquakes were so powerful that shaking was detected some 3,400 miles away on the east coast of Greenland around eight minutes after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 4.17am this morning.

How can I donate to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria?

In the UK, three Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) members have started to raise money for the victims of the earthquakes.

These are: Islamic Relief, the British Red Cross and Oxfam.

But there are also other ways to donate to the appeal or help the victims even if you can't afford to give cash.

Islamic Relief Türkiye Syria Earthquake Appeal

Islamic Relief say they are already on the ground responding to the disaster in both Turkey and Syria.

The charity says: 'In Türkiye, our teams are providing emergency medical assistance, shelter and cash grants to enable those worst affected to meet their immediate needs.

'In Syria, our priorities will be providing health and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, as well as blankets and tents for those made homeless by the quake.

'Our teams are continuing to assess the situation as it evolves and making preparations to provide emergency support to those hit hard by the crisis.

'Time is of the essence at this critical stage, we need your support to reach and save as many lives as possible. Please donate generously to our Türkiye Syria Earthquake Appeal and help save precious lives now.'

You can donate to Islamic Relief's Türkiye Syria Earthquake Appeal on their website .

The British Red Cross Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal

The British Red Cross is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is raising funds which will go to its sister charity the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC).

TRC has already 'mobilised' across much of the country to deliver much-needed assistance to those in need across the country.

And the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is reportedly delivering 'assistance and support' to those affected by the devastating quakes in ama, Aleppo and Latakia.

In both countries they are delivering emergency first aid to injured people and are helping with evacuation efforts.

You can donate to the British Red Cross Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal on their website .

Oxfam Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeal

Oxfam have said they are currently working urgently to gather information to 'assess the scale of devastation and what people most urgently need'.

Meryem Aslan, an Oxfam spokesperson in Ankara said: 'Typically, Oxfam and partners would look to provide protection, water and sanitation, shelter and food support and in the longer-term rehabilitation and reconstruction. We are now assessing the type of immediate and longer-term support that is needed.'

'It is a double tragedy for survivors having to cope too with the cold and who will be unable to sleep outside. It is horrifying to contemplate how people will even be able to cope, given that some areas are even now in snow.'

Oxfam said they are currently trying to assess what the fastest, most appropriate humanitarian efforts to help people after Monday's earthquakes.

You can donate to the Oxfam Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeal on their website .

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

MSF are an international group who provide medical assistance to victims of disasters such as the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

They have 'as mobilised teams along with local partners to respond to the increasing needs in the area.'

And sadly one of their members was found ' dead under the rubble of his home in Idlib, northwest Syria, while other members of our team have lost family members', the organisation said.

'We are very shocked and saddened by the impact of this disaster on the thousands of people affected by it, including our colleagues and their families,' says Sebastien Gay, MSF head of mission in Syria.

Just hours of the natural disaster, their teams treated around 200 wounded people. And MSF say they have provided immediate support to 23 health facilities cross Idlib and Aleppo governorates in Syria, by donating emergency medical kits and supporting them with medical staff to reinforce their teams.

You can donate to MSF on their website .

Donating blood to victims of the earthquake

If you are based in Turkey, you can donate blood to help treat the victims of the disaster.

Blood levels in the nation are already well below the minimum level of 50,000 units - and are now at just 35,000 units, according to Global Citizen .

If are in Turkey you can give blood via the Red Crescent at a donation center near you .

Save the Children

Save the Children are working in North West Syria with partners to asses the scale of damage and the support they need to provide.

In Turkey, they are also working to assess local needs and have already established a local response team which will support the emergency services in coordination with the government.

You can donate to the Save the Children's Emergency Fund on their website .

Give updates, let people know where to find safety and raise awareness

A map has been created which shows organisations and businesses that have let people take shelter and refuge after being forced to leave their homes

You can share the map through the link here .

If you are not in a financial position to donate yourself, you can raise awareness by sharing information about the disaster on social media and encouraging those who are better off to help.