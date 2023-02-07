Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The huge downfall of one half of this former San Antonio power coupleAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Police take man wanted for shooting brother into custody after brief chase
SAN ANTONIO — Parts of Loop 410 were shut down following reports of a barricaded person inside of a vehicle Friday afternoon. San Antonio Police said the suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Quincy Street earlier on Friday. Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown. The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.
KSAT 12
SCAM ALERT: Caller impersonating BCSO sergeant, demanding residents pay up to avoid arrest
SAN ANTONIO – If you receive a phone call from someone claiming they’re with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and are demanding money from you in order to avoid being arrested, don’t pay up. The sheriff’s office warned residents of the scam calls Saturday night on...
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
KTSA
One brother shot in downtown San Antonio, another arrested after chase on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police now have one of two brothers involved in a downtown shooting in custody. Investigators say the other brother was shot in the neck after the two got into a fight in the parking lot of a methadone treatment facility. The 33-year-old...
KTSA
Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers looking for 2 drivers accused of striking bicyclist during street race
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two drivers accused of street racing and striking a bicyclist on the Southwest Side earlier this month. The incident happened Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Quintana Road. Police said a silver SUV and...
KSAT 12
Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
Why a Bexar County deputy shot at a man's dog in front of his home
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Oct. 14, Patrick Horner took his dog outside around 5:15 a.m. He lived in a new neighborhood and few people have moved in around him, so he didn't worry about a leash. Bella, a Black Mouth Cur, sniffed around the cul-de-sac as Horner...
KTSA
Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
Fired San Antonio police officer pleads guilty to family violence to stay out of jail
Adam Franklin-Alonso pleaded guilty last month to a single misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury — family violence, according to a news report.
KSAT 12
Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice
SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
KTSA
Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday. According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect intentionally runs over another man following argument on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect accused of running over a man with his car on the West Side. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on South San Marcos near Interstate 10. Police said two men were having an argument in...
Fight between two brothers leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers got into a fight, which led to one of them shooting the other, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of East Quincy Street in front of a medical treatment facility. Authorities said...
BCSO finds $200k of cocaine during traffic stop on San Antonio's Northside
The driver was arrested.
KSAT 12
Heavy police presence on NE Side backs traffic up for miles
SAN ANTONIO – Traffic is snarled for miles on Friday afternoon as San Antonio police have a heavy presence on the Northeast Side. There are more than 12 SAPD units at Loop 410 West and Perrin Beitel. There is no official word on what the incident is about. We’ll...
KTSA
San Antonio Police detain man after fatal shooting at a Northside store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting outside a North side convenience store. Police were called to Northwest Food Mart on Northwest Military Highway at around 10 P.M. Wednesday. That’s where two men were arguing in the parking lot. One of them...
Man shot multiple times, killed during argument outside convenience store, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times and killed during an argument outside of a convenience store, according to police. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of NW Military Drive around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the location for a shooting in progress. When...
Cyclist run down by car that was racing; police still searching for driver
SAN ANTONIO — A man on a bicycle was run down in January by a car that was racing. Now, San Antonio police want the public's help in finding out who was driving that car. Authorities said the man was riding his bike in the 1600 block of South Quintana Road on January 30 when two cars, a silver SUV and a gray Volkswagen Passat, started racing.
Comments / 1