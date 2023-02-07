Low-income residents and first-time home buyers in Rawlins may have new housing options available if a plan for “micro” homes is approved. At Tuesday’s city council workshop, Community Development Director Lou Lascano presented an idea for building small, 600-700 square foot homes next to Green Acres Mobile Home Park. Lascano said Shik Han, a consultant from Moab, Utah, wants to use the plot of county owned land for the project. Lascano said the houses would be built to modern standards.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO