bigfoot99.com
WGFD: Mountain lion sighting in Encampment a false alarm
A potential mountain lion sighting near the Encampment school this week turned out to be a false alarm. The potential threat prompted Encampment officials to lock down the school. On Tuesday afternoon, an Encampment resident claimed to have spotted a mountain lion eating a deer carcass on the west side...
City of Rawlins officials hear plan for proposed “micro” neighborhood
Low-income residents and first-time home buyers in Rawlins may have new housing options available if a plan for “micro” homes is approved. At Tuesday’s city council workshop, Community Development Director Lou Lascano presented an idea for building small, 600-700 square foot homes next to Green Acres Mobile Home Park. Lascano said Shik Han, a consultant from Moab, Utah, wants to use the plot of county owned land for the project. Lascano said the houses would be built to modern standards.
Commissioner Jones shares positive outlook on hiring deputy emergency manager in the future
As Bigfoot 99 reported on Thursday, the Carbon County Board of Commissioners has delayed creating and funding a new position—a deputy emergency manager—until some financial questions can be answered during the upcoming budget process. At Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, Emergency Management Coordinator Lenny Layman asked the board to approve...
