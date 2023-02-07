Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
CBS Sports
Northwestern vs. Purdue: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Northwestern Wildcats are 0-10 against the #1 Purdue Boilermakers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Northwestern and the Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 19-5; Texas Tech 12-12 The #12 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Virginia score: Controversial overturned foul at buzzer leads to Blue Devils' road loss in OT
CBS Sports
ACC says referees made mistake by overturning foul at buzzer that led to Duke's OT loss to Virginia
Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. Just like weeks ago, officials opted to officially not call a foul, which the ACC late on Saturday admitted was a mistake.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Bubble teams Kentucky, Wisconsin go down, but UNC snaps sskid
We are just one month away from Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament and Saturday's full slate of action brought some February madness as an appetizer of what's ahead. The Big Dance bubble picture looked chaotic entering the day, and the on-court results only reinforced the idea that we're in for a mad dash to the finish line as teams try and salvage their postseason credentials.
CBS Sports
Charlie Strong fourth key assistant out at Miami as Mario Cristobal retools staff in Year 2, per reports
Miami co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong is not expected to return to the Hurricanes for the 2023 season, according to 247Sports among multiple reports. Strong, 62, joined the Canes last offseason when coach Mario Cristobal was hired to replace Manny Diaz. Strong is the fourth assistant to leave...
CBS Sports
Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Louisville @ Miami (Fla.) Current Records: Louisville 3-21; Miami (Fla.) 19-5 The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a matchup against the #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Cardinals will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: White-hot Saint Mary's cracks top five, Baylor sneaks into top 10
The Big Ten is an enigma covered in mystery wrapped in a riddle tucked inside a paradox. The league ranks second this season in overall strength, according to multiple metrics, and yet there is no drama at the top. Purdue (22-2, 11-2) has a three-game cushion on the rest of the conference.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
Terry Taylor: Set to be waived by Pacers
The Pacers will waive Taylor on Thursday, Tony East of SI.com reports. Taylor is a roster casualty of the trade deadline, which saw Indiana bring in three players (George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka) without sending any players out. The 23-year-old is unlikely to be a high-priority pickup via waivers, so if he goes unclaimed, he could stick around in the Indiana organization as a member of their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne. Taylor averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 boards over 8.8 minutes in his 26 appearances with Indiana this season.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice as two AFC franchises fight to secure QBs with top picks
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back as C.J. Stroud goes No. 1; Bucs stay put, still find Brady replacement
With the NFL season wrapping up this weekend with the Super Bowl -- have you heard of it? -- it seems as good a time as any for my first NFL mock draft for 2023, and while I've always loved this time of year, this season's draft takes on a bit of added significance for me.
