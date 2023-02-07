ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

CBS Sports

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: Kansas State 19-5; Texas Tech 12-12 The #12 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Duke vs. Virginia score: Controversial overturned foul at buzzer leads to Blue Devils' road loss in OT

Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. And again officials decided against calling a foul.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

ACC says referees made mistake by overturning foul at buzzer that led to Duke's OT loss to Virginia

Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. Just like weeks ago, officials opted to officially not call a foul, which the ACC late on Saturday admitted was a mistake.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball scores, winners and losers: Bubble teams Kentucky, Wisconsin go down, but UNC snaps sskid

We are just one month away from Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament and Saturday's full slate of action brought some February madness as an appetizer of what's ahead. The Big Dance bubble picture looked chaotic entering the day, and the on-court results only reinforced the idea that we're in for a mad dash to the finish line as teams try and salvage their postseason credentials.
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Louisville @ Miami (Fla.) Current Records: Louisville 3-21; Miami (Fla.) 19-5 The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a matchup against the #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Cardinals will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs

Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Terry Taylor: Set to be waived by Pacers

The Pacers will waive Taylor on Thursday, Tony East of SI.com reports. Taylor is a roster casualty of the trade deadline, which saw Indiana bring in three players (George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka) without sending any players out. The 23-year-old is unlikely to be a high-priority pickup via waivers, so if he goes unclaimed, he could stick around in the Indiana organization as a member of their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne. Taylor averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 boards over 8.8 minutes in his 26 appearances with Indiana this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice as two AFC franchises fight to secure QBs with top picks

CHICAGO, IL

