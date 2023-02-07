ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

PGA Tour and Super Bowl collide in Phoenix with strong field

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6ISM_0kfGdlkS00
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

PGA TOUR

WM PHOENIX OPEN

Site: Scottsdale, Arizona.

Course: TPC Scottsdale. Yardage: 7,261. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Justin Rose won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Notes: Already the PGA Tour event with the largest attendance, the Phoenix Open now is an elevated event with a $20 million purse. ... The Super Bowl and Phoenix Open are in town the same week for the first time since 2015. ... The field features eight of the top 10 in the world. Missing are Cameron Smith, suspended because he signed with LIV Golf, and Will Zalatoris. ... Scottie Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff last year for his first PGA Tour victory. That was the start of Scheffler winning four times over the next two months and rising to No. 1 in the world. ... Rory McIlroy makes his first PGA Tour start of 2023. He won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago on the European tour. ... One of the sponsor exemptions went to Ricky Barnes, who played college golf at Arizona. He has never won on the PGA Tour and hasn’t registered a top 10 in just over five years. ... The field is 134 players, two over the typical limit, to account for players who finished among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup last year.

Next week: Genesis Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

SINGAPORE CLASSIC

Site: Singapore.

Course: Laguna National Golf Resort. Yardage: 7,471. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $333,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 12:30-5:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, midnight to 4:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Victor Perez.

Last week: Daniel Gavins won the Ras al Khaimah Championship.

Notes: The Singapore Classic is new to the European tour and starts a two-week swing through Asia, followed by the Thailand Classic. ... The Singapore Classic was on the Asian Tour schedule from 2010 through 2012, played on a different golf course. ... The field is led by Ryan Fox of New Zealand, who last year was voted the European tour player of the year in a vote by his peers. ... Adrian Otaegui of Spain, who was 47th on the LIV Golf money list at just over $1.2 million last year, is in the field. ... Taiga Semikawa, who won twice on the Japan Golf Tour while still an amateur in college, is playing in Singapore. He had three straight starts on the PGA Tour and made the cut at the Sony Open and the Farmers Insurance Open. ... T.K. Chantananuwat, the 15-year-old Thai amateur, is playing for the second straight week. He made the cut last week in the Saudi International on the Asian Tour.

Next week: Thailand Classic.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

TROPHY HASSAN II

Site: Rabat, Morocco.

Course: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. Yardage: 7,638. Par: 73.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $320,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 8-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Brett Quigley (2020).

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Last event: Steve Stricker won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Notes: The PGA Tour Champions returns to Morocco for the first time since 2020 because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Brett Quigley returns to the site of his only PGA Tour or Champions victory. ... One of the sponsor exemptions went to Roger Chapman of England, who won two senior majors — the PGA and U.S. Open — in 2012. ... Bernhard Langer is in the field, another chance for the German to try to tie Hale Irwin’s record with his 45th career victory on the PGA Tour Champions. ... Schwab Cup champion Steve Alker makes his first start since disclosing his caddie was diagnosed with terminal cancer. ... The tournament starts on Thursday and ends on Saturday. That gives players an extra day to travel back to the United States for the next tournament. ... Tim O’Neal is among those making his PGA Tour Champions debut as a member after earning his card through the qualifying tournament last year.

Next week: Chubb Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

ASTARA GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Bogota, Colombia.

Course: Country Club de Bogota (Lagos). Yardage: 7,237. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Brandon Matthews.

Points leader: Chandler Phillips.

Last week: Pierceson Coody won the Panama Championship.

Next event: Club Car Championship on March 23-26.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Brooke Henderson won the Tournament of Champions.

Next tournament: Honda LPGA Thailand on Feb. 23-26.

Race to CME Globe leader: Brooke Henderson.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

OTHER TOURS

Asian Tour: International Series Oman, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour: Dimension Data Pro-Am, Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa. Previous winner: Alexander Knappe. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Lalla Meryem Cup, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue), Rabat, Morocco. Defending champion: Nuria Iturrioz. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Links (Beach and Creek), Barwon Heads, Australia. Defending champion: Dimitrios Papadatos. Online: https://pga.org.au/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Golf Digest

USGA adds four exemptions for U.S. Open, LIV golfers eligible to qualify

The USGA announced four new exemption categories have been added for entry into the 2023 U.S. Open. Just as noteworthy was what the governing body didn't mention. Invitations to this year’s championship at Los Angeles Country Club will, for the first time, go to the reigning Latin America Amateur champion and the NCAA men’s individual champion (assuming both players remain amateurs), the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season points leader and the top five players in the FedEx Cup standings as of May 22 who are otherwise not exempt. Both the LAAC and KFT exemptions had previously been announced, with Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Justin Suh winning those respective invites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Golf.com

Why Rickie Fowler pumps up the crowd at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th

Without the enormous grandstand stadium buildout, TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole wouldn’t be so difficult. But that isn’t the case during the WM Phoenix Open, as 17,000 fans pack the bleachers on the hole, creating one of golf’s most unique atmospheres. With the bleachers comes noise. And...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
New York Post

Tennis player obliterates 3 rackets during meltdown: ‘Appalling’

Kazakhstan tennis star Alexander Bublik, 25, lost his cool and destroyed three of his rackets when he suffered an upset loss to unranked opponent Grégoire Barrère Thursday at Open Sud de France. Bublik fell to his opponent Barrère 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) in a match that saw...
Golf Digest

Why Bryson DeChambeau might have a tough time finding a new equipment deal

Ever since news surfaced that Bryson DeChambeau’s contract with Cobra had expired at the end of 2022, there’s been a guessing game ongoing as to what company the former U.S. Open champ might join moving forward. Last week, DeChambeau put in play a TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver while competing at the Saudi International in his first start of the new year (he wound up missing the cut). According to a Golfweek report, DeChambeau, who begins his season with the LIV Golf League later this month, was out at Ping headquarters in Phoenix this week testing clubs. There’s also a chance he could return to Cobra.
Golf.com

Phoenix Open’s iconic 16th was not fun Thursday. It was a torture chamber

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — You probably don’t know Dan Fox, but all the PGA Tour players do. As one of the senior-ranking Thunderbirds, Fox has been greeting the pros on the 16th tee at TPC Scottsdale for 15 years now. So when Keith Mitchell arrived late Thursday morning, there was the normal cordialness that comes with seeing a friend, followed quickly by a moment to ponder the trickiest topic of the day: club selection.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
msn.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record

Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
KANSAS STATE
Variety

Carmelo Anthony Sets $750 Million Private Equity Fund with Isos Capital to Invest in Sports

Basketball idol Michael Jordan played hardball with Carmelo Anthony at the negotiating table in 2011. It inspired the younger NBA star on a business journey that has led him this week to forming a $750 million private equity fund, Isos7 Growth Equity. “We’re fighting for a deal, and Michael walks in,” Anthony said in an interview with Variety‘s sibling publication Sportico, recounting his time as a player representative in the 2011 NBA lockout. Jordan was a legendary player, but when he sat down across from Anthony, he was a team owner, firmly focused on the dollars and cents. “We had to...
The Independent

The Ping G430 max is a refresh of one of the most forgiving drivers in golf

New year, new driver? The season is almost upon us, and these early days of spring mark some of the busiest times in the industry, as the biggest brands in the game release their hero products for the year ahead.Ping is one of them. The brand has been busy with its new offering, the G430, which is an update on the hugely popular G425 that gained a reputation as one of the most forgiving clubs ever made. That model is two years old now and it’s no surprise to see Ping refresh its driver options with the highly anticipated G430.I...
The Associated Press

Swiss skier Odermatt beats Kilde for downhill gold at worlds

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won gold in the men’s downhill Sunday for his first career world championships medal. Odermatt had a flawless run on the demanding L’Eclipse course to beat Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 0.48 seconds as the Norwegian added to his silver from Thursday’s super-G. Cameron Alexander finished 0.89 behind to take the bronze for Canada’s second medal of the worlds after teammate James Crawford had won the super-G. Odermatt let out a few screams after posting the fastest time. He had not won a medal in eight previous starts at senior world championships, after winning five golds at the 2018 junior worlds.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy