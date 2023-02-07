Ronaldinho's child, Joao Mendes, joins Barcelona's academy as he looks to emulate his iconic dad

The son of Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has joined the Blaugrana , following a successful trial in January.

Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has become the latest young talent to join the club's famed La Masia academy that has produced the likes of Lionel Messi , current boss Xavi, and legends Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique.

Where his father was known as a devastating attacking midfielder or winger, Mendes is a natural striker.

But the 17-year-old is still thought to possess some of the dazzling array of tricks that his Ballon d'Or-winning father had up his sleeves.

Mendes' trial was initially not thought to be going quite to plan , with Joan Laporta calling for the club to remain patient after he failed to convince the club in training , but he would appear to have made an impact in the latter stages.

Ronaldinho is himself operating as an ambassador for the Catalan giants, but has promised that with his son's arrival in the club's academy, his involvement at the club will only increase.

'Yes he is coming now,' the World Cup-winning magician told Spanish outlet Marca .

'I'm never out of the club. Barcelona is part of life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me.

'With the arrival of my son at Barca I'll be more present than ever.'

Mendes had been on the books at Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro, before his contract at the club was terminated.

Cruzeiro are themselves owned by another Brazilian legend - Ronaldinho's former team-mate Ronaldo, who owns a 90 per cent stake in the club.

Laporta is thought to have maintained a strong relationship with Mendes' father, as he was a crucial part of the side that brought huge success to the club during the president's first spell at the club.

Moreira's uncle Roberto de Assis, who is also his agent, had been in direct contact with Laporta to discuss a deal for the teenager to move to the Nou Camp, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Ronaldinho enjoyed a glittering five-year spell at Barcelona between 2003 and 2008.

Having won the World Cup in 2002, he joined the club from PSG the following year, and went on to win the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

He was also named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.