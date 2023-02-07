Met Police officer charged with rape and assault against ‘woman he knew’ in horror attacks

A SERVING Met Police officer awaits court after he was charged with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm.

PC Jorden Brown is alleged to have committed these offences between November 2018 and February 2019.

Brown has been suspended from duty, according to the Met

His alleged rape and assault victim is said to be known to him and all charges relate to one person.

The officer is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday February 8.

He was charged with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm on January 6, according to Scotland Yard.

An investigation was sparked in October 2019 after these allegations had been reported to the force.

Detective Superintendent Dan Rutland, from Central East Command Unit where PC Brown was attached, said: "PC Brown has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow.

"While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, it is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk."

