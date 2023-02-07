ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Met Police officer charged with rape and assault against ‘woman he knew’ in horror attacks

By Summer Raemason
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A SERVING Met Police officer awaits court after he was charged with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm.

PC Jorden Brown is alleged to have committed these offences between November 2018 and February 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6RED_0kfGdcnv00
Brown has been suspended from duty, according to the Met

His alleged rape and assault victim is said to be known to him and all charges relate to one person.

The officer is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday February 8.

He was charged with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm on January 6, according to Scotland Yard.

An investigation was sparked in October 2019 after these allegations had been reported to the force.

Detective Superintendent Dan Rutland, from Central East Command Unit where PC Brown was attached, said: "PC Brown has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow.

"While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, it is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk."

Brown has been suspended from duty, according to the Met.

Comments / 1

Related
William

Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act

The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
iheart.com

99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Ex-Police Chief Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old at Gunpoint Now Faces Aggravated Stalking Charge Against Same Victim

A 56-year-old former police chief in Florida already accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint was arrested again last week for allegedly continuing to stalk the now-16-year-old victim. William Ray Pruitt, who served as the chief of the Center Hill Police Department from 1998 to 1999, was taken into custody in Lake County on Friday and charged with one count of felony aggravated stalking and one count of misdemeanor simple stalking, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks claim video they took of her proves their innocence

An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts. Madison Brooks, 19, died on 15 January after a vehicle hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since arrested four men for allegedly raping or witnessing the rape of Brooks before dropping her off near the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

‘I’m back again’: Wanted man taunts cops by filming himself outside police stations

A wanted man has been taunting police by filming himself outside police stations and posting messages on social media challenging them to catch him.Dean Manning, 34, has created a private Facebook group called “The Real Hunted” with the description “let the games begin”.The criminal, who stands at 4ft 9in, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.“I’m back again, you know me,” Manning says in one of the videos outside Bury St Edmunds police station in Suffolk.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rina Sawayama hints at representing UK at EurovisionNicola Bulley: Police continue search for mother-of-two who went missing walking dogCheeky Junior Bake Off contestant names ‘the police’ as her biggest ‘phobia’
The Independent

Policeman ‘laughed’ when asked about rape and assault allegations, court hears

A police officer accused of raping a young child “laughed” when he was faced with the allegations in a police interview, a court has heard.Martyn Coulter, 36, is accused of raping a woman and assaulting her three times between June 2013 and November 2014 at addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh.He is further charged with raping and sexually assaulting a girl under 13.One charge of threatening behaviour was dropped by the Crown.I’m in utter shock at the accusations. Total bewildermentMartyn Coulter, the accusedCoulter is currently suspended from his role as a police officer.The court was shown a recording of Coulter’s...
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
The Independent

Dismissed teacher stands outside school for a second day

An Irish teacher who was dismissed amid a row over transgender pronouns returned to his former place of work on Wednesday, a day after being arrested for trespassing at the school.Enoch Burke, who was previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath while he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.Despite his dismissal, he turned up to the school for two successive days, and staff at the school have refused him entry on both days.On Tuesday, Gardai arrested Mr Burke...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy