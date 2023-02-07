ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘There was nothing on the back side’ – Yaya Toure’s agent denies accepting secret Man City payments

By Gary Stonehouse
 5 days ago
YAYA TOURE’S former agent Dimitri Seluk has DENIED receiving secret payments from Manchester City amid a number of charges levelled at the club.

City are facing more than 100 allegations of breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation.

Yaya Toure pictured with his former agent Dimitri Seluk
Yaya Toure's old agent denies receiving any secrey payments from Man City Credit: Getty

Boss Pep Guardiola has previously claimed that he would quit the Cityzens if club chiefs ever lied to him regarding rule breaches.

Now the club could be EXPELLED from the Premier League.

Other possible punishments include a points deduction for the reigning champions, transfer bans, spending limits and even the stripping of previous titles.

Among the reported charges are allegations that Seluk received secret payments from Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group during his ex-client’s time at the club.

However, Seluk told the Daily Mail: “No, everything was transparent, there was nothing on the back side.

“I am interested to see what happens as this was a surprise.

“Yaya, of course, paid everything – tax and everything. It was all transparent.”

Seluk, whose agreement with Toure ended in 2019, also stated he is happy to speak to the independent commission that is overseeing the case.

  • CITY Q&A: What breaches have Man City been charged with and when will we know the outcome?

The now 39-year-old Toure moved to the Etihad in 2010 from Barcelona and achieved legendary status in his eight-years at City.

He scored 79 goals in 316 appearances and won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

Toure is now an academy coach at Tottenham.

City have claimed that they have “irrefutable evidence” that they have done nothing wrong and that they are eagerly-awaiting the matter “being put to rest once and for all”.

An independent commission of three will sit in a private hearing to rule on it, although no timeframe for a decision has been set.

