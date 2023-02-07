Change location
Millions of iPhone owners urged to learn three hacks to save you from ‘lockout’ nightmare
By Jamie Harris,15 days ago
FORGETTING your iPhone's passcode is a complete nightmare most of us try to avoid.
But for whatever reason, it still catches the best of us out.
However, it doesn't render your iPhone useless.
There are some ways you may be able to get back in and retain everything.
And the very worst case scenario is that you do an entire reset.
Here are three options worth considering.
PassFab
According to Apple Insider, PassFab iPhone Unlock is a good way to get around an iPhone lock out.
It can bypass your device's passcode so you can regain access.
And all without losing any of your data.
You'll need to install the software from PassFab's website on a PC or Mac, then plug your iPhone into it for the service to work.
We haven't tried it ourselves, so always be sure to do your own research and look for reviews.
Use iCloud
iCloud's Find My feature can be used to regain access to your locked iPhone.
But there's one huge caveat - you'll lose all the data stored on it.
If you're sure you wish to proceed, go to iCloud.com and sign into your Apple ID (assuming you haven't forgotten that too).
Select your iPhone, followed by Erase iPhone.
Recovery Mode
Another way to get onto your locked iPhone is Recovery Mode - but once again, this will wipe everything.
Just plug it into your PC or Mac computer.
Before doing that, turn off the iPhone and then plug it in.
Now, hold down on the power button.
Find the iPhone listed in Finder (if on a Mac) or iTunes.
An option for Restore should be displayed.
