coinjournal.net

Kraken to end its crypto-staking services in the U.S. – here’s why

Kraken is ending crypto-staking services to settle with the U.S. SEC. It will also pay $30 million in penalties as part of that settlement. The development casts doubt upon Coinbase that also offers staking. Kraken – the U.S. based crypto exchange was in focus today on reports that it’s bringing...
coinjournal.net

If all Bitcoin was sold today, the profit would be $2,500: An on-chain analysis

The net unrealised profit/loss of all Bitcoins is currently 0.11 BTC, or $2,500. The profit has been positive since January 13th, having been negative for most of the prior 6 months. Two-thirds of the Bitcoin supply is in profit, despite prices remaining nearly 70% off all-time highs. Whatever you think...
coinjournal.net

Long-term Bitcoin holders at all-time high, but price not cooperating

Two-thirds of the Bitcoin supply has not moved in over a year. Metrics for percent of supply unmoved in 2+, 3+ and 5+ years also at all-time highs. The average hold period for Bitcoin on-chain is 3.8 years. Despite thesis that dwindling supply will boost price, this has not proved...
coinjournal.net

Sandbox (SAND) price prediction: Something big is about to happen

The Sandbox price crashed for two straight days as the cliff unlock date nears and as a risk-off sentiment prevailed. The SAND/USDT price retreated to a low of $0.7797, which was lower than this week’s high of $0.937. Cliff unlock nears. Crypto tokens have a mechanism known as tokenomics,...

