ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shine My Crown

‘A Woman of Faith:’ Tristan Thompson Opens Up for First Time Since Sudden Passing of His Mother

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 5 days ago

It was less than a month ago when news broke that the mother to NBA star Tristan Thompson passed away suddenly from a heart attack. The former Chicago Bulls athlete has remained mostly silent since, but has recently opened up to grieve the loss of his mother.

In a series of photos he shared on social media, the free agent shared an emotional tribute to his late mother, Andrea Thompson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miO1m_0kfGcP1t00

“It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief

My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone,” he wrote in the heartfelt post. “I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home.”

He further reminisced about how faithful she was to God and mentioned that she would continuously pray and fast for her loved ones.

“Mommy I know you’re watching down on me; I wanna say thank you for picking me as your son. You dedicated ur life to ur boys & the church. Prayed & fasted for family/friends because you know how evil this world is. Mommy, all the sacrifices you did for ur sons will never go unnoticed or without appreciation. You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know.”

TMZ first reported about her passing in her Toronto home in early January. She was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to a heart attack after doctors attempted to resuscitate her without success.

Reports indicate that she died unexpectedly just days before Tristan and the mother to his two children, Khloé Kardashian landed in Canada after visiting Los Angeles. Reports say Khloé maintained a good relationship with Ms. Thompson even after she and Tristan went their separate ways.

It was reported at the time that both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were expected to attend Ms. Thompson’s private funeral, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Khloé was very close to Tristan’s mother,” an Insider told the show. “And as with any partner, friend, etcetera, the family will be first to support them, especially in this very difficult time.”

In a 2016 interview for NBA.com, he said he communicated with his mother often.

“I talk to my mom every day – ask how the kids are doing, ask how she’s doing, too. Everyone knows that my mom, she’s very dedicated in taking care of her sons – especially Amari. But at the same time, you need to make sure that she’s ok.”

And on Mother’s Day in 2020, he shared a heartfelt post about his mother’s presence in his life.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes,” he wrote.

Comments / 6

M L C
4d ago

Mom’s are only one, after they are gone, nobody can replace her ever!

Reply
10
Bobbie Simpkins
4d ago

Tristan you had a good mom. I hope and pray you follow in her foot steps

Reply(1)
6
Related
TMZ.com

Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral Draws Celebrities to Toronto

Tristan Thompson held a funeral for his late mother this weekend -- which a handful of notable celebrities flew out for to pay their respects ... including the Kardashians. The NBA player was on hand Saturday in Toronto -- where a service was held for his mom, Andrea, who died suddenly over a week ago after suffering a heart attack. Tristan was dressed in all black outside, where Andrea's casket was eventually carried through as well.
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian says she’s single after Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumors

Khloé Kardashian is single, but she isn’t necessarily ready to mingle. While interacting with fans on Twitter Sunday night, the “Kardashians” star confirmed she is not dating anyone despite rumors that she has reconciled with Tristan Thompson. “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and [my daughter] True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it,” she tweeted. “No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽.” Kardashian’s tweet came after she posted a series of cryptic messages on Instagram that suggested she and the NBA...
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery

Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.
OK! Magazine

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab

She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
OHIO STATE
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Brutally Unfair' Death Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Mom

Khloé Kardashian has paid tribute to the late mom of Tristan Thompson, Andrea, three weeks after her tragic death. On Monday, January 23, The Kardashians star honored Andrea on Instagram with throwback photos of the pair accompanied by a heartfelt message.Admitting that she has "been avoiding this" because she doesn't want to accept that Andrea is truly gone, Khloé wrote, "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb." A PRECIOUS BROOD! THE KUTEST KARDASHIAN KIDS MOMENTS: PHOTOS"Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one...
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas

The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
People

Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'

The Halftime Show headliner became a first-time mom in May 2022 Jordin Sparks is cheering for Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime Show! At the second annual Cash App & Visa h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz., the American Idol alum spoke with PEOPLE about her excitement for the "Love on the Brain" singer, who'll be taking over "the biggest stage ever" as a new mom. "It's a big deal...I really, really want her to have the best show," Sparks, 33, said. "I've been sending so...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
OK! Magazine

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Conquers 'Worst Fear' & Surpasses Weight Loss Goal: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'

Tammy Slaton overcame a huge goal in her intense weight loss battle after coming face-to-face with death last year, a scary incident that prompted her to enter a rehabilitation program.Upon arrival at the Ohio rehab center, the tearful 1000-Lb Sisters star weighed the most she ever had in her life: 717 lbs. But on the Tuesday, February 7, episode of the hit TLC series, Tammy was left speechless when she learned she lost over 180 lbs."I need to get to 550 lbs. for me to be approved for surgery," Tammy explained during a sneak peek preview of an upcoming episode,...
OHIO STATE
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

70K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy