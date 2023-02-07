ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Pheriby Bryan ‘25 transforms undergraduate research into art

Inspiration can truly strike anywhere. For Pheriby Bryan ‘25, three waves of inspiration that struck throughout the fall and winter of 2021 changed her college experience and dance career trajectory. As a dance performance and choreography major, in the fall of 2021, Bryan was presented with the opportunity to...
ELON, NC
ELON University

New York Times correspondent Adam Liptak to visit Elon on Feb. 15

New York Times correspondent Adam Liptak will speak at Elon University on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 in McCrary Theatre, Center for the Arts. Professor of Law David Levine will moderate the Liberal Arts Forum Lecture, “The Transformed Supreme Court: A Reporter’s Reflection.” The event is free to all and no ticket is required.
ELON, NC

