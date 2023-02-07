Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
The Winners of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Get $370,000 and Qualify for the 2024 Olympic Marathon
East African athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia once again dominated the 2023 Access Bank (www.AccessBankPLC.com) Lagos City Marathon. Edwin Kibet Koech of Kenya won the $50,000 first-place prize for the men’s category, and Guta Alemenesh Herpha of Ethiopia took home the $50,000 first-place prize for the women’s category, bringing the event to a thrilling conclusion at the posh Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
ffnews.com
Former Singapore Parliamentarian’s Swiss Digital Assets Company Receives Regulatory Approval
Singapore investor and former parliamentarian Calvin Cheng’s Swiss company, Damoon Technologies (‘Damoon’) has been granted membership in the Swiss VQF, joining the ranks of some of the world’s leading digital assets businesses. The latest development officially opens the door for Damoon to establish a presence in...
ffnews.com
OPEC Fund supports critical infrastructure in Africa with $50m loan to Africa Finance Corporation
The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org) have signed a US$50 million loan agreement to finance the development of infrastructure critical to economic growth and job creation across the continent. The proceeds of the 10-year loan will be used to improve connectivity,...
ffnews.com
Comment on the UK Avoiding Recession With Focus Needed on Tech and Healthcare Businesses
Commenting on the UK narrowly avoiding recession with focus now needed on technology and healthcare businesses, John Glencross, CEO and Co-Founder of Calculus, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by investors and advisers as the economy kicks on from the sluggish growth and high inflation that we saw last year. The UK has shown remarkable resilience despite significant uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, supply chain issues, increases in wages and a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Demand for growth capital remains at unprecedented levels and there is now a real opportunity to provide meaningful support to a new generation of UK companies driving the digital revolution forward, improving healthcare and creating jobs and opportunities throughout the country.
ffnews.com
MAPFRE earns 642 million euros in 2022 with premiums exceeding 24.5 billion euros (+10.8 percent)
MAPFRE’s attributable earnings in 2022 amounted to 642 million euros, 16.1 percent less than the previous year. On a comparable basis with 2021, when adjusted earnings reached 703 million euros, they would have been 7 percent lower. Once again, the company’s highly diversified business helped to ensure a sustainable result, offsetting the most negative effects of the year: high inflation levels in most markets; the increase in claims levels in the Automobile business; and catastrophic claims, especially resulting from the drought in the Paraná river basin, the impact of which on its accounts exceeded 112 million euros.
Comments / 0