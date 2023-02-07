Read full article on original website
Bamboo secures digital broker license from Nigeria’s Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
Bamboo (https://InvestBamboo.com) Systems Technology Limited (“Bamboo”), Africa’s leading online brokerage firm, announced today that it has been granted a digital sub-broker license from Nigeria’s Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), allowing the company to operate in the Nigerian capital market as well as include Nigerian securities on its platform.
Anghami partners with Tamara to drive payment innovation
Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, has announced an innovative partnership with Tamara, the regions’ leading Buy-Now-Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company, to become the first subscription-based service in the region to enable BNPL payments, offering flexible and easy payment options to its Anghami Plus users.
Launch of Fanplayr 360 Platform Brings End-To-End Customer Capabilities to Enterprises
New Enterprise CDP Offers Real-Time Analytics and Insights to Transform Customer Relationships. Fanplayr, a leading customer experience personalisation platform, today announces the launch of its new customer data platform (CDP), Fanplayr 360. Ideal for medium and large sized businesses in the retail and travel sectors, the platform is designed to improve the customer experience, increase new customer acquisitions and improve customer lifetime value and retention.
Eton Solutions Selects Singapore for Its International Headquarters and Launches New Administrative Family Office Solution Worldwide
Eton Solutions, developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive® enterprise resource platform (ERP) for the family office of the future, today announced the launch of its Administrative Family Office Solution and the establishment of its international headquarters in Singapore. Eton Solutions’ international headquarters in Singapore will enable the organisation to streamline...
American Express Expands Relationship with Microsoft to Drive Innovation in Business Travel
American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is expanding its decades-long relationship with Microsoft to develop a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies focused on reducing business travel friction for employees and businesses. The first solution developed through this collaboration will enhance the expense management process by addressing some of the pain points business travelers and expense processors face.
VITREUS Launches Next-Generation, Compliance-Focused Blockchain for the Financial Services Industry
VITREUS is a new digital infrastructure aimed at revolutionizing the financial services sector. The first-to-market platform is being developed for businesses such as Broker Dealers, Tax/Accounting Firms, Insurance Carriers, Small Banks, Credit Unions, and the RIA market, with a focus on providing a compliant and secure solution to their needs.
Coincover announces $30m funding to fuel growth and foster trust in digital assets
Coincover has announced $30M in funding, led by Silicon Valley’s Foundation Capital with follow-on investment from CMT digital. The fresh capital will accelerate recruitment, product updates, and partnerships to safeguard the crypto ecosystem – preventing, compensating, and protecting against crypto threats. Building trust in digital assets. Founded in...
MoonPay Announces Partnership with LooksRare
Today, MoonPay has announces its new partnership with NFT marketplace LooksRare. As part of the multiyear deal, LooksRare will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies exclusively through MoonPay. LooksRare is a decentralized and community-first NFT marketplace on the Ethereum mainnet. The platform quickly rose to prominence in January 2022...
Making Smarter Investments in an Uncertain Market: CoinEx Keeps Users Updated on Market Movements
The 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT, jointly published by CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital, predicts that the two major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, will continue to struggle with uncertainties in 2023. According to the report, Bitcoin is expected to remain volatile, given the uncertain global economy and geopolitical climate. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade in Q2 2023 will allow stakers to withdraw their ETH staked in 2020. The selling pressure arising from those factors may impact the prices of both BTC and ETH in the short term.
Passport and Autoreturn Partner to Streamline Digital Parking Enforcement
AutoReturn, the nation’s leading towing management systems provider and Passport, a leading mobility software and payments company are partnering to transform parking enforcement. By combining Passport’s state-of-the-art mobility management platform and AutoReturn‘s industry-leading cloud-based law enforcement towing solution, the companies are providing cities with a seamless and transparent end-to-end parking citation management system.
Alkami Co:lab 2023 Levels Up Digital Banking with Industry Experts and Insights into the Future of Fintech
Alkami Technology, Inc., a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the full agenda for its annual conference, Alkami Co:lab, in Grapevine, TX, April 3-5, 2023. This year’s event, “Winning at Innovation through Co:laboration,” will feature the sharpest minds in banking and fintech examining key trends and digital innovation strategies for financial institutions (FIs).
FinWise Bank Announces Appointment of Robert Keil as SVP, Chief Fintech Officer
FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is proud to announce the addition of Robert Keil as Senior Vice President and Chief Fintech Officer, reporting to James Noone. Keil will be responsible for supporting existing customers, business line strategy, and growth initiatives within the bank’s Strategic Programs line of business.
Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa
IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
€20 Million Invested in European Businesses with Quanloop
Quanloop reached a new milestone this February as its investors funded more than 940 commercial projects worth over 20 million euros since Q1 2020. In three years, Quanloop investors have earned over 1.6 million euros in interest revenue while investing in loans to support commercial initiatives of European enterprises. This win-win investing solution aims to contribute to the overall EU economy’s growth while also helping retail investors earn an average return of 12.5% p.a. to hedge against inflation and the rising cost of living.
MAPFRE earns 642 million euros in 2022 with premiums exceeding 24.5 billion euros (+10.8 percent)
MAPFRE’s attributable earnings in 2022 amounted to 642 million euros, 16.1 percent less than the previous year. On a comparable basis with 2021, when adjusted earnings reached 703 million euros, they would have been 7 percent lower. Once again, the company’s highly diversified business helped to ensure a sustainable result, offsetting the most negative effects of the year: high inflation levels in most markets; the increase in claims levels in the Automobile business; and catastrophic claims, especially resulting from the drought in the Paraná river basin, the impact of which on its accounts exceeded 112 million euros.
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
Global Pricing Intelligence Supplier Strengthens Hardware Dealer Ties
Manchester-based price intelligence company Skuuudle has strengthened its ties with the world’s largest hardware distributor Orgill. Orgill is a key player in the DIY and hardware market, serving more than 12,000 retail hardware stores across more than 50 countries around the world. The partnership between Orgill and Skuuudle is strengthened by Skuuudle’s capacity to complement AI-powered technology, led by human intelligence across Orgill’s extensive product assortment. This builds on the substantial pricing intelligence Skuuudle already provides Orgill and other hardware dealers keen to understand their competitors pricing intelligence.
Former Singapore Parliamentarian’s Swiss Digital Assets Company Receives Regulatory Approval
Singapore investor and former parliamentarian Calvin Cheng’s Swiss company, Damoon Technologies (‘Damoon’) has been granted membership in the Swiss VQF, joining the ranks of some of the world’s leading digital assets businesses. The latest development officially opens the door for Damoon to establish a presence in...
London fintech kennek raises $4.5 million to empower lenders
London-based fintech firm kennek has raised a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round. The company has developed an end-to-end operating system designed to streamline the operations for lenders, credit investors, corporates, and servicers in the alternative credit sector. In its first year of trading, kennek has already hired 20 fulltime staff,...
Karen Mae Ching, AWS, on Cloud-Based banking features that banks have responded to
Join Karen Mae Chin from AWS, as she discusses the latest trends in cloud-based banking and the features that banks have responded to. In this informative video, Karen will highlight the benefits of using cloud technology in the financial sector and how it has transformed traditional banking practices. From improved...
