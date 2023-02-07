Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Luxurious South Jersey resort named best hotel in New Jersey
The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is in Cape May County, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed number 1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
18 of New Jersey’s Best Wings are in South Jersey
A new list put together by NJ.com of the 52 best places to get wings in New Jersey includes 18 restaurants and bars right here in South Jersey. Not all wings are created equal. Some are plumper than others, some come unsplit, some are wet, and some are dry. And...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Favorite Kelsey Grammer Set To Return
Over the past two years, Kelsey Grammer has become a real fan favorite in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Back on May 13, 2022, Grammer returned the favor when he declared, “I love Atlantic City.”. Grammer will return to Atlantic City for a meet and greet event on Thursday, February...
Try These Cocktails Inspired by Girl Scout Cookies at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
Oreos are good cookies. Chips Ahoy is the standard bearer of the chocolate chip...and the Keebler Elves? Those cookies with chocolate stripes are great for dunking. As good as those cookies are, there's one brand that stands out from the rest. Who doesn't like Girl Scout cookies? They're a part of Americana.
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Have You Been To New Jersey’s Best ‘Under The Radar’ Restaurant?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey men scammed Atlantic City investors with fake deeds, prosecutor says
Two men in South Jersey pretended to be property owners in Atlantic City, using fake deeds to swindle investors from Philadelphia and New York City out of $580,000, state prosecutors said. Richard Toelk Jr., 54, of Atlantic City was the primary architect of the scheme. He was joined by his...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
tourcounsel.com
Cherry Hill Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
The Cherry Hill Mall, owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), was originally known as Cherry Hill Shopping Center, commonly reported as the first indoor, climate-controlled shopping center east of the Mississippi River in the United States, and opened on October 11, 1961. Cherry Hill Mall is located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, within the unincorporated namesake neighborhood and census-designated place (CDP) of Cherry Hill Mall, New Jersey.
Vote For Your Favorite Sweethearts Selfie!
The sweetest of the 'Sweethearts Selfies' here! Now, it's time to vote for your favorite! One lucky couple will enjoy Sunday brunch together in Atlantic City!. We received so many adorable South Jersey sweethearts and tried to narrow down the submissions to 10 finalists but ended up with a Top 13.
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
Here’s where millionaires choose to rent in New Jersey
There are over 100 millionaires that rent in one city in New Jersey. If you've been paying any attention at all to real estate and building trends in this state, it's not hard to guess that it's Jersey City. With a mass exodus out of NYC by many people following...
