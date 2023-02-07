ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for The Jean Genie make £57,000 at auction

By Connie Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYp9p_0kfGa0Md00

A set of David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for his track The Jean Genie have sold for £57,000 at auction.

The lyrics, dated 1972, were originally given by Bowie to superfan and founder of the David Bowie fan club Neal Peters.

The song, which was released in 1972 as the lead single from his sixth studio album Aladdin Sane, tells the story of Jean Genie who “snuck off to the city, strung out on lasers”.

Following the sale by Merseyside-based Omega Auctions on Tuesday, auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “We’re well pleased with the price achieved for this historic set of lyrics.”

The lyrics are written over 18 lines on a piece of A4 lined paper, which is also titled, signed and dated by Bowie.

American fan Mr Peters founded the inaugural David Bowie fan club, based in New York City , in 1973 and was subsequently given the lyrics by his idol.

The lyrics are also accompanied by a 2009 letter on Neal Peters Collection stationery, detailing how Bowie gave Mr Peters the lyrics, along with several photocopied documents relating to the Bowie fan club and Mr Peters.

Ahead of the sale, the lyrics were estimated to sell for between £50,000 and £70,000, with Omega Auctions auction manager Dan Hampson saying: “The vendor has been in possession of this incredible set for a few years and decided to sell after seeing the amazing price achieved when we sold the Starman lyrics last year.”

In September last year music and entertainment specialists Omega Auctions also sold a set of lyrics written by Bowie for his hit Starman for £203,500, including buyer’s premium.

The song, which featured on the Ziggy Stardust concept album, which catapulted Bowie into international rock and pop stardom, was released as a single in 1972.

In 2019 the first demo of Bowie singing Starman sold for £51,000. On the demo Bowie can be heard telling his guitarist Mick Ronson , who died in 1993, that he has not finished singing the song when he tries to end the demo.

David Bowie, born David Jones in post-war Brixton, died aged 69 on January 10, 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Awards ceremonies like the Brits can always do better, but by now they’re just an excuse for a party

There was a five-headed elephant in the room at what was otherwise a strangely flat affair at the Brit Awards. As is tradition with music ceremonies, a row flared up over representation (or rather, a lack of) after the nominations were announced. The gender-neutral Artist of the Year category was entirely made up of male artists: Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Harry Styles, and Stormzy.The switch from gendered categories was implemented in 2021, after Sam Smith – who came out as non-binary two years earlier – urged awards shows to be “reflective of the society we live in”. At...
The Independent

Music stars speak out on female representation and diversity on Brits red carpet

Brit nominees Charli XCX, Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama spoke out on the issue of female and diverse representation as they took to the red carpet at the annual awards show.The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Harry Styles and Sam Smith, have descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony.Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg lead the nominations with four apiece, while grime star Stormzy follows with three.On the red carpet, Sawayama, who is nominated in the best new artist category, called for change inside the music industry to promote diverse voices.She told...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy