ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nursery boss says Humza Yousaf’s wife has ‘terminated’ legal action

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fzumc_0kfGZz4W00

Bosses at a nursery which the Scottish Health Secretary and his wife had accused of discrimination have said they are “extremely pleased” that legal action against them has been “terminated”.

Usha Fowdar, owner of the Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry, Dundee , insisted there “never was any discrimination”, as she revealed that Nadia El-Nakla had dropped her legal action.

But she hit out at Humza Yousaf and his wife – who is an SNP councillor in Dundee – saying they had “colluded in a half-baked sting operation” against the nursery and had then “mounted a vicious and cynical campaign against us in the national media”.

Ms Fowdar said: “What sort of people do that?”

We are extremely pleased that this baseless legal action has been terminated.

Usha Fowdar, owner, Little Scholars Day Nursery

Mr Yousaf spoke out against the nursery in August 2021, after the family were refused a place there for their young daughter.

He alleged that while they were told there were “no available spaces” for their daughter Amal, then aged two, a white friend was told days later that there were places available for her two-year-old son.

Nursery owner Ms Fowdar said they had been vindicated after Ms El-Nakla dropped “baseless” legal action against the nursery.

But she said it was ” upsetting to have spent almost 18 months and tens of thousands of pounds defending our small nursery against their false claims”.

Ms Fowdar said: “Whilst we were 100% prepared to see Ms El-Nakla in court, we are extremely pleased that this baseless legal action has been terminated.

“It bears repeating that, despite some extremely misleading headlines and spurious allegations, the Care Inspectorate identified administrative processes for improvement which had nothing to do with discrimination, because there never was any discrimination.

“Any attempt to twist this fact should be called out for what it is.”

The nursery owner continued: “Ms El-Nakla has, very sensibly, opted to drop her legal action in the face of our determination to defend ourselves and our hard-working employees.

“While I’m pleased our employees will be spared the stress of appearing as witnesses, in one sense I’m also disappointed, as the court case would have been extremely revealing and I’m utterly confident we would have prevailed.

“Despite this vindication, it has been deeply upsetting to have spent almost 18 months and tens of thousands of pounds defending our small nursery against their false claims.

“It beggars belief that, rather than pick up the phone to quickly resolve what was a simple misunderstanding, they colluded in a half-baked sting operation and then mounted a vicious and cynical campaign against us in the national media.”

In November 2021 the Care Inspectorate ordered the business to introduce measures so applications “are processed in a transparent and equitable manner” and to prove it is “being well-led and managed”.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said at the time that “the service did not promote fairness, equality and respect when offering placements”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wealthy woman ‘frightened’ of saying no to younger boyfriend, murder trial told

A wealthy woman was “frightened” of saying no to her younger boyfriend before he allegedly killed her to plunder her money, a court has heard.Norma Girolami, 70, had already bought 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz a car and given him more than £200,000 before he murdered her in August 2021, it is claimed.Kaygusuz buried her body in a graveyard and set about emptying her bank account, stealing jewellery and applying for loans totalling £60,000 in her name, the Old Bailey has heard.On Friday, Ms Girolami’s lifelong friend Linda Crystallis told jurors that by the summer of 2021, she was afraid  of the...
The Independent

GoFundMe launched for Alex Murdaugh trial witness for ‘bravery’ of testifying

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise money for Alex Murdaugh’s mother’s caregiver “for her bravery” in testifying at his murder trial.Mushell “Shelly” Smith gave emotional testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where she cast doubts on part of Mr Murdaugh’s alibi on the night of the murders – revealing he lied about how long he had spent at his sick mother’s house.Breaking down in tears at points, she described how a “fidgety” Mr Murdaugh showed up at the house for a brief 20-minute visit on 7 June 2021 but later asked her to tell...
WALTERBORO, SC
The Independent

‘My husband went for a walk like Nicola Bulley a year ago – people don’t just vanish’

The wife of a man who went missing a year ago has urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”.Lucy Creaney said she still believes her husband, Finn Creaney, who went missing nearly a year ago after he started a solo hike in Loch Naver, Sutherland, is still alive.She has urged Ms Bulley’s family to say positive as the search for the missing dog walker was expanded to the sea – some 12 miles downriver from where she was last seen.Mr Creaney was dropped off by a family member at a caravan...
The Independent

Policeman ‘laughed’ when asked about rape and assault allegations, court hears

A police officer accused of raping a young child “laughed” when he was faced with the allegations in a police interview, a court has heard.Martyn Coulter, 36, is accused of raping a woman and assaulting her three times between June 2013 and November 2014 at addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh.He is further charged with raping and sexually assaulting a girl under 13.One charge of threatening behaviour was dropped by the Crown.I’m in utter shock at the accusations. Total bewildermentMartyn Coulter, the accusedCoulter is currently suspended from his role as a police officer.The court was shown a recording of Coulter’s...
The Independent

Five arrested over ‘racially aggravated’ attack on schoolgirl banned from county

Five suspects arrested in connection with a “vicious” racially-motivated attack on a 15-year-old black girl have been banned from Surrey as police urged a further teenager to hand herself in.Footage shared online appeared to show the pupil being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled while her attackers were egged on by adults outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.On Friday, Chief Inspector Dallas McDermott of Surrey Police described the incident as “disturbing” and said he is “disappointed” with the reaction of the public in the video.Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially...
The Independent

Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects

The family of Leah Croucher have said her funeral procession will be public to give people an opportunity to pay their respects.Ms Croucher was a missing person for more than three years before police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft space at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.Her funeral service will be taking place on March 3 at the Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.John and Claire CroucherThe service at the crematorium will be private but the...
The Independent

Forensic diver reveals ‘worst mistake’ police made in Nicola Bulley search

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley made a mistake by declaring too “early” that she was in the River Wyre, a diving and forensics expert involved in the case has claimed.Peter Faulding, whose Specialist Internationalist Group firm searched a stretch of the river where Ms Bulley was last seen, said Lancashire Constabulary should initially have kept other lines of inquiry open for longer.Ms Bulley 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, disappeared while walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January after dropping her two children off at...
The Independent

Black schoolgirl ‘left unable to eat’ after ‘racially motivated’ attack

A Black schoolgirl has been left traumatised after a “racially motivated” attack, a relative has said.Violent video footage was shared online after the attack outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.The child’s cousin said she is still in pain and isn’t eating, and is talking less than she normally does.Surrey Police has confirmed that a second victim, a white 15-year-old, was also attacked during the same incident, though this was not captured on camera.Unlike the Black schoolgirl, this victim did not require medical attention. The two victims are believed to be known to one another.A group...
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

Epsom College – latest: Murdered headteacher’s husband ran failed firm before deaths

The husband of late Epsom College head Emma Pattison had set up a wine importing company as he wanted to “do something better” than being an accountant, according to a report.Police are investigating the deaths of Pattison and her family but believe husband George Pattison, 39, killed the headteacher and their daughter before shooting himself.George Pattison’s wine company was ultimately unsuccessful, folding in 2016. In a pitch for the business, he described himself as a “career accountant desperate to do something better with his days”, according to the Telegraph.It has also come to light that the couple hosted a...
The Independent

Pressure on BBC’s Sharp after MPs warn Johnson loan row could damage trust

BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing calls to quit after MPs found he made “significant errors of judgment” by acting as a go-between for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp failed to declare to MPs his role in facilitating the arrangement when he was applying for the job of BBC chairman and said he should “consider the impact his omissions will have” on trust in the broadcaster.They said his actions “constitute a breach of the standards expected of individuals” applying for prominent public appointments.Mr Sharp did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing...
The Independent

‘Banana republic’: BBC boss position untenable, says opposition after damning inquiry

The position of BBC chairman Richard Sharp is untenable, opposition parties have said after a damning report by a cross-party MPs on his role in the “cash for Boris” row – describing the saga as “banana republic” politics.The culture select committee branded him guilty of “significant errors of judgement” by failing to declare his role in facilitating an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson before he was named BBC chair by the then-PM.Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy said Mr Sharp’s position was “increasingly untenable” – suggesting that he would have to go if he could not explain himself at an internal...
The Independent

NHS leaders urge talks on pay to avoid ‘alarming’ escalation in nurses’ strike

NHS chiefs have urged Health Secretary Steve Barclay to discuss current pay deals with unions amid fears of an escalation in the nurses’ strike.The dispute involving nurses in England could be extended to involve staff from emergency departments, intensive care and cancer wards in the next round of industrial action.NHS Providers, which represents trusts, said the planned escalation by the Royal College of Nursing was “alarming” and the only way to avoid more disruption was by having fresh pay talks.The RCN is understood to be considering action across three separate days and throughout the night.The union is preparing to step...
The Independent

Police widen investigation to include day before Nicola Bulley went missing

Lancashire Police has widened its investigation to include the day before missing dog walker Nicola Bulley disappeared.Detectives returned to the village of St Michael’s on Wyre last week to request CCTV from the day before Nicola Bulley vanished on 27th January.Police requested CCTV footage from a local garage that covers one of the key exit points from the fields where she went missing.A garage worker confirmed the CCTV camera was operational and records vehicles on the main road through the village and the top of a country lane which branches onto the back of The Grapes, a pub close...
The Independent

Ofgem boss should resign over prepayment meter scandal, say charities

Charities have called on the boss of energy regulator Ofgem to resign over the scandal that has seen suppliers force prepayment meters on hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Britons.Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown told The Independent this week that chief executive Johnson Brearley should quit over the “dismal failure” to protect the poorest customers.The issue was thrust into the spotlight after a report that British Gas subcontractors broke into the homes of customers – including those with disabilities and mental health issues – to install the meters.Fuel poverty groups have now urged Mr Brearley to step down, as they also called...
The Independent

Boy, 13, among 15 arrested after protest outside asylum seekers’ hotel

Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested after a police van was set alight and fireworks were thrown at officers during a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.Thirteen men and two women, aged between 13 and 54 and mainly from the Knowsley area, are being questioned on suspicion of violent disorder after the demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on Friday night, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.The force said the violence, which has been condemned by politicians, left an officer and two members of the public with slight injuries.Lit fireworks were thrown at officers...
The Independent

Isla Bryson never mentioned being transgender as child, says mother

The mother of transgender rapist Isla Bryson has said the 31-year-old never mentioned wanting to be a girl as a child.Janet Bryson told the Sunday Mail she is “disgusted and heartbroken” that her son has turned out to be a rapist.Isla Bryson was convicted last month of raping two women, one in Clydebank in 2016 and one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, committing the offences while still a man known as Adam Graham.The case sparked an uproar after Bryson was initially housed in an all-female prison before being moved to the male estate following the outcry.Giving evidence during the trial...
The Independent

NHS: A&E and cancer unit nurses set to join fresh strikes

Nurses in England are preparing to escalate their dispute with the government by involving staff from NHS A&E departments, intensive care and cancer wards in a series of 48-hour strikes.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is understood to be considering walkouts across two consecutive days and nights, rather than limiting action from 8am to 8pm as they have done so far.The union is preparing to step up the dispute by ending a process where the RCN had agreed to local exemptions from strike action with hospitals.The process, involving around 5,000 derogations, or exemptions, at a local level had been decided through...
The Independent

Four in 10 Scots think Sturgeon should stand down, poll finds

More than four in 10 voters in Scotland think First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should resign immediately, according to a new poll carried out amid controversy over gender recognition reforms.The Panelbase survey for the Sunday Times found that 42% of respondents thought she should stand down now, while 45% said she should remain as First Minister at until at least the next Holyrood election, and 13% didn’t know.The poll also found that the majority of those who expressed a view had safety concerns around the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which was passed by MSPs in December and blocked by the...
The Independent

Man, 19, charged over violent protest outside Merseyside asylum hotel

A man has been charged with violent disorder and assault over a protest outside a hotel which was housing asylum seekers.Jarad Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool, was among 15 people arrested amid the demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on Friday evening, Merseyside Police said.Skeete is accused of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency services worker.He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday.The remaining 14 people who were arrested – 12 men and two women who are mainly from the Knowsley area – have been conditionally...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy