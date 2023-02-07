Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts to shop at Amazon

Valentine’s Day will soon be here, with the date to celebrate love landing on Tuesday 14 February. Whether you prefer planning a tasty meal , sharing some wine or showering loved ones with flowers , now’s your chance to spoil someone special.

Foodie ideas cover everything from meal deals and cheeseboards , to chocolates and even M&S’s heart-shaped sausage . Meanwhile, on the fizz front, sparkling wines never go amiss for a special occasion and the same goes for personalised pressies. Should you be shopping with jewellery , lingerie , tech gifts, beauty goodies or stationery buys in mind, we’re here to help offer some gift inspiration.

Our expert shopping team has been compiling some top picks across all categories, for him and for her . You might be in the mood for a cosy evening or planning a party night with pals, or be catering for a fitness fanatic or someone who prefers an experience as a present. Whoever you’re buying for, there’s something to shop for everyone.

If you’re a bit behind when it comes to getting organised for Valentine’s Day , there’s no need to panic, as Amazon is a great bet. Known for its speedy Prime service, there’s still plenty of time to get sorted with your romantic gifts.

Keep scrolling to see our list of present picks, covering everything from a Joma Jewellery bracelet and Pandora charm to whispering angel wine and a Hotel Chocolat hamper. Look no further for last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Amazon.

Joma Jewellery a little love you to the moon and back bracelet: £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

A sweet Joma Jewellery bracelet to signify your love, this silver-plated piece features a moon and heart charm. We’d wear it stacked with other jewellery, or alone as dainty wrist candy. Either way, you can’t go wrong with this classic gift for less than £20.

Cotes de Provence pair of angels, whispering angel and rock angel: £48.95, Amazon.co.uk

Snap up this wine duo, featuring bottles of whispering angel and rock angel. Each rosé hails from Cotes de Provence, via the Chateau d’Esclans vineyard. We included rock angel in our recent best Valentine’s Day gift round-up for him where our reviewer said “the chic bottle is impressive”, and they “enjoyed sipping the refreshing blend” while noting “a crisp yet herbal taste”. Meanwhile, you can read our review of whispering angel in our round-up of the best wines for a romantic date night .

Hotel Chocolat the large chocolate hamper: £40, Amazon.co.uk

Nothing says Valentine’s Day gifting like posh chocs and, here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of Hotel Chocolat products. This large hamper features a selection of sweet treats, including drinking chocolate, chocolate bars and boxes of chocolate. Meanwhile, flavours cover everything from salted caramel to fruit and nut, with dark and milk chocolate in there too.

Pandora Moments women’s sterling silver knotted heart bracelet charm: £20, Amazon.co.uk

Add a heart-shaped charm to your loved one’s Pandora bracelet, with this silver knotted piece. It’s a chic take on Valentine’s Day love hearts and a keepsake to last far longer than a bunch of flowers. It can be mixed with other charms or worn alone, as a sign of your adoration.

Theragun prime electric handheld massage gun: £275, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a splurge buy, this handheld massager could win you tech-present points. It’s smart-app and Bluetooth enabled for a personalised massage; comes in a travel case with four attachments, and has three pre-set modes for use.

We featured a similar Theragun model in our best handheld massage guns round-up, where our reviewer praised it for being a “luxury pick” with a “unique closed grip.”

Neom real luxury intensive skin treatment candle: £40.50, Amazon.co.uk

Treat a special someone to some relaxation with this Neom candle. A scented buy that doubles up as a calming treatment, fragrance notes include lavender, jasmine and rosewood. Plus, the aesthetically pleasing holder could be repurposed after use.

Boux Avenue Chloe plunge non-padded wired bra, strawberry: £15, Amazon.co.uk

Red lingerie is synonymous with Valentine’s Day and we think this Boux Avenue bra is a bargain for £15. The non-padded lacy number has a plunge design, and there are sizes 30B to 38D available to buy.

We recently tested a similar Boux Avenue bra and our reviewer said the plunge bra “has been created with a focus on cleavage,” while the adjustable straps “tailor the lift to be exactly right.”

L’eau d’Issey by Issey Miyake eau de toilette for men: £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is a timeless scent buy when it comes to picking up a men’s fragrance. The tobacco, vetiver and sandalwood blend is designed to create a spicy, woody warmth. Meanwhile, the attractive glass bottle would look good on any surface.

