Saint Johns County, FL

CBS Minnesota

Man shot, killed by St. Paul police officer after allegedly threatening others with a knife

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a St. Paul police officer shot and killed a man allegedly threatening others with a knife.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to an apartment building on the 100 block of Western Avenue South on a report of a man threatening people with a knife in the community room around 5 p.m.Officers found the man in the first-floor hallway of the building when they arrived and asked him to drop the knife. Police say the man advanced on one of the officers, causing them to retreat.One officer deployed their taser and another fired shots that struck the man. SPPD did not say how many shots were fired.Officers rendered aid to the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.SPPD says officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras that recorded the encounter. Additionally, the officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty to Murder for Stabbing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 Times

Aiden Fucci, now 16, apologized to the family of the 13-year-old girl he admitted to killing. He faces a possible life sentence in prison with a minimum of 40 years Aiden Fucci, the Florida teen who was set to stand trial for the brutal 2021 murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey on Monday, has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in her fatal stabbing. Fucci, 16, entered the plea in St. Johns County Courthouse just before jury selection was set to begin, News4Jax, Click Orlando and First Coast News report. "I just want to apologize...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old student stabbed, killed at St. Paul's Harding High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 15-year-old student was killed in a stabbing inside St. Paul's Harding High School on Friday.St. Paul police said they've apprehended a suspect, a 16-year-old boy who is also a student at the high school. Police say they responded to the high school shortly after 11:45 a.m. to find staff members providing medical aid to the victim, who was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died. No other victims or suspects have been identified.Authorities added that they're still working to learn what led up to the incident, and they're very early in their investigation. The Ramsey County medical...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Lansing Daily

SAINT JOHNS, FL
KMOV

Man, 70, dead in North County head-on crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – One person was killed in a north St. Louis County crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. in the 9760 block of Lewis and Clark Blvd. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Charlie Ratliff, 70, of St. Charles, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra southbound when the car crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Nissan Altima head-on.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
