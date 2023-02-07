ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Decision defended over charges for Jake Davison in incident year before shooting

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSPO7_0kfGZlxa00

A detective has defended her decision not to seek charges against gunman Jake Davison for assaulting two teenagers less than 12 months before he shot dead five people, an inquest heard.

The 22-year-old was under police investigation for assaulting a teenage boy and girl in a Plymouth park in September 2020, the inquest heard.

Detective Inspector Debbie Wyatt reviewed the evidence compiled by a detective constable and referred Davison to the deferred prosecution Pathfinder scheme.

The inquest heard Davison rained down a volley of punches on the boy and slapped his female friend after being called a “fat c***” by another teenager.

The boy suffered injuries to his eyebrow, nose and lip during the incident, the inquest heard.

Ms Wyatt was questioned extensively on her decision to treat the incident as a battery rather than as assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), which would have seen it passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision.

Dominic Adamson KC, representing the families of the victims, asked: “Do you now accept that your decision to treat this as a Section 39 offence was plainly wrong?”

Ms Wyatt, who was at the time a sergeant, replied: “No.”

The officer was also questioned about evidence supporting the assertion that the 16-year-old boy had lost consciousness during the attack, which would have favoured an ABH charge.

Mr Adamson asked: “Do you accept that the evidence clearly demonstrates that there had been a loss of consciousness?”

Ms Wyatt replied: “No. The CCTV does not show the loss of consciousness.”

“Are you in effect trying to defend the indefensible because it means you were gatekeeping this case wrongly?,” Mr Adamson asked.

She replied: “I am trying to explain my rationale at the time.”

Ms Wyatt also denied the assertion she had favoured the lesser charge because it was “easier” and maintained the outcome would have remained the same even if she considered an ABH charge.

“Therefore, my disposal options would have remained the same with the same outcome and it would have not been charged to court,” she said.

The officer went on: “The tragedy has impacted me professionally and personally and I have reflected on whether I should or could have done anything differently.

“For that reason, I have forensically analysed my decision making.”

Fiona Barton KC, representing Devon and Cornwall Police, suggested the Covid-19 pandemic had a “serious and detrimental effect on the criminal justice system” to which the officer agreed.

The barrister highlighted a letter from the National Police Chiefs Council in April 2020 which reminded officers to consider “out of court disposals” due to the impact of the pandemic but was not changing the public interest test.

Ms Barton asked: “Reducing the burden on the courts?”

Ms Wyatt replied: “That’s correct.”

Investigating officers did not know Davison held a firearms certificate because they did not recognise the “FC” marker on the police database and staff in the force’s firearms licensing unit were not informed of the two assaults until months later by a member of the Pathfinder team.

After being alerted to the assaults Davison’s certificate and shotgun were seized in December 2020 and handed back to him in July 2021 after he completed the Pathfinder programme.

Just weeks later Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee , 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in Keyham.

Ms Wyatt said she did not know Davison was a firearms certificate holder but said she did not think it would have changed her decision had she known.

“The reality is that if I had been informed he was a firearms certificate holder, I would have delayed any decision but I do not think I would have changed it,” she said.

“I would have asked the officer in the case to contact the firearms licensing unit to make them aware of the behaviour and let them decide whether to seize the weapon or not.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Four students charged over beating of girl who died by suicide days later

Four students have been charged over an alleged hallway assault on a 14-year-old classmate who died by suicide days later, authorities say.Adriana Kuch was found dead at her home in Bayville, New Jersey, on 3 February, two days after she was allegedly beaten by a group of students at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. Adriana’s father Michael Kuch wrote in Facebook posts and in interviews that a video of the assault had been posted online to “make fun of her”.On Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced criminal charges had been brought against four female students at the...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Independent

Five arrested over ‘racially aggravated’ attack on schoolgirl banned from county

Five suspects arrested in connection with a “vicious” racially-motivated attack on a 15-year-old black girl have been banned from Surrey as police urged a further teenager to hand herself in.Footage shared online appeared to show the pupil being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled while her attackers were egged on by adults outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.On Friday, Chief Inspector Dallas McDermott of Surrey Police described the incident as “disturbing” and said he is “disappointed” with the reaction of the public in the video.Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially...
The Independent

Wealthy woman ‘frightened’ of saying no to younger boyfriend, murder trial told

A wealthy woman was “frightened” of saying no to her younger boyfriend before he allegedly killed her to plunder her money, a court has heard.Norma Girolami, 70, had already bought 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz a car and given him more than £200,000 before he murdered her in August 2021, it is claimed.Kaygusuz buried her body in a graveyard and set about emptying her bank account, stealing jewellery and applying for loans totalling £60,000 in her name, the Old Bailey has heard.On Friday, Ms Girolami’s lifelong friend Linda Crystallis told jurors that by the summer of 2021, she was afraid  of the...
The Independent

Policeman ‘laughed’ when asked about rape and assault allegations, court hears

A police officer accused of raping a young child “laughed” when he was faced with the allegations in a police interview, a court has heard.Martyn Coulter, 36, is accused of raping a woman and assaulting her three times between June 2013 and November 2014 at addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh.He is further charged with raping and sexually assaulting a girl under 13.One charge of threatening behaviour was dropped by the Crown.I’m in utter shock at the accusations. Total bewildermentMartyn Coulter, the accusedCoulter is currently suspended from his role as a police officer.The court was shown a recording of Coulter’s...
The Independent

Epsom College – latest: Murdered headteacher’s husband ran failed firm before deaths

The husband of late Epsom College head Emma Pattison had set up a wine importing company as he wanted to “do something better” than being an accountant, according to a report.Police are investigating the deaths of Pattison and her family but believe husband George Pattison, 39, killed the headteacher and their daughter before shooting himself.George Pattison’s wine company was ultimately unsuccessful, folding in 2016. In a pitch for the business, he described himself as a “career accountant desperate to do something better with his days”, according to the Telegraph.It has also come to light that the couple hosted a...
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
The Independent

White Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest admitted he never saw reckless driving

New documents shed light on alleged the actions of Preston Hemphill, one of the six Memphis police officers fired over the death of Tyre Nichols.Mr Hemphill, who joined the MPD in 2019, was fired last week for violating department policies around personal conduct, truthfulness, evidence handling, and the use of a taser stun gun.Officials from the MPD are seeking to have him decertified from doing police work in Memphis, and new documents before the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission further describe the former officer’s actions on the night of 7 January, according to Action News 5, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan

A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
The Independent

GoFundMe launched for Alex Murdaugh trial witness for ‘bravery’ of testifying

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise money for Alex Murdaugh’s mother’s caregiver “for her bravery” in testifying at his murder trial.Mushell “Shelly” Smith gave emotional testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where she cast doubts on part of Mr Murdaugh’s alibi on the night of the murders – revealing he lied about how long he had spent at his sick mother’s house.Breaking down in tears at points, she described how a “fidgety” Mr Murdaugh showed up at the house for a brief 20-minute visit on 7 June 2021 but later asked her to tell...
WALTERBORO, SC
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh family warned they will be thrown out of murder trial

Alex Murdaugh’s family members have been warned that they will be thrown out of his murder trial after his surviving son Buster appeared to “flip the bird” at a witness.Judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the disgraced attorney’s family about their behaviour in court, where they have put on a united front since the start of his trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul.The family members have already been moved to the back of the courtroom in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina – and are now only one...
WALTERBORO, SC
The Independent

A kindergarten teacher was found buried in a shallow grave. Now her estranged husband is charged in her death

The death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez shocked her family and coworkers at BelovED Charter School, where she had spent the last five years of her life teaching kindergarteners. She loved kids, her brother told CBS earlier this week. Her own children, her students and any kids, really – the very reason why she had decided to go into teaching. So when Hernandez did not show up for work on Monday, staff at the school knew that something was wrong and asked Jersey City Police to do a wellness check. Inside Hernandez’s home, officers found blood splatter and evidence that would...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Independent

Forensic diver reveals ‘worst mistake’ police made in Nicola Bulley search

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley made a mistake by declaring too “early” that she was in the River Wyre, a diving and forensics expert involved in the case has claimed.Peter Faulding, whose Specialist Internationalist Group firm searched a stretch of the river where Ms Bulley was last seen, said Lancashire Constabulary should initially have kept other lines of inquiry open for longer.Ms Bulley 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, disappeared while walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January after dropping her two children off at...
The Independent

Data from Alex Murdaugh’s car suggests holes in his alibi on night of murders

Data taken from Alex Murdaugh’s car has offered a potential timeline for his movements on the night of the murders – and suggests holes in the alibi he gave to his mother’s caregiver.FBI electronics engineer Dwight Falkofske took the witness stand on Wednesday afternoon, topping off a dramatic day in Mr Murdaugh’s murder trial where Colleton County Courthouse was plunged into an emergency evacuation because of a bomb threat.Mr Falkofske testified that he extracted data from the onboard computer system of Mr Murdaugh’s 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, including call logs, contact lists, some location data and the “state” of the...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Independent

Pigeon fancier’s drug dealing operation busted after love of birds gave away location

A pigeon fancier’s drug dealing operation was busted by police after his love of birds gave away the location of his loft.Stephen Gildea, 37, was caught after police tracked down his home after he shared pictures of his bird loft to gang members on an encrypted messaging service. He was jailed for 11 years and three months at Liverpool Crown Court on 7 February after he admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.He admitted to being involved in the trafficking of dangerous drugs in 2020, after being arrested in April 2022.Gildea, from Aintree, Liverpool, had used an encrypted communication service...
The Independent

Body-camera shows commander confront reporter before arrest

A cable news reporter pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference had a heated confrontation with the leader of the Ohio National Guard just before the reporter was arrested, body-camera footage showed.NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest Wednesday after authorities said he was told to stop his live broadcast and then refused their orders to leave the news conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.Lambert said afterward that he was just trying to do his job.Body-camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., commander...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Four-year-old girl and her father fell from cliff to their deaths in suspected murder-suicide

A four-year-old girl in Ontario and her father who were found dead at the bottom of a cliff in 2020 likely died in a murder-suicide, according to a recent report ordered by the Ontario coroner. The remains of Keira Kagan and her father Robin Brown were located in 2020 at the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area at the base of a 100-foot cliff. The discovery ended a frantic search for the duo after the father stopped answering his calls and text messages with the child still in his care. At the time, police were unclear on a motive and the cause...
RadarOnline

JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal

JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Black schoolgirl ‘left unable to eat’ after ‘racially motivated’ attack

A Black schoolgirl has been left traumatised after a “racially motivated” attack, a relative has said.Violent video footage was shared online after the attack outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.The child’s cousin said she is still in pain and isn’t eating, and is talking less than she normally does.Surrey Police has confirmed that a second victim, a white 15-year-old, was also attacked during the same incident, though this was not captured on camera.Unlike the Black schoolgirl, this victim did not require medical attention. The two victims are believed to be known to one another.A group...
The Independent

Missing kindergarten teacher is found dead in shallow grave after ‘blood spatters’ discovered in her home

The search for a missing kindergarten teacher ended in tragedy as her body was found buried in a shallow grave in New Jersey. Officers with the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check at the residence of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez after she failed to show up to work at BelovED Charter School on Monday. Her body was found three miles away from her home, buried in a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. A cause and manner of death are pending...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh asked housekeeper to clean home morning after murders – then tried to get stories straight

Alex Murdaugh asked his housekeeper to clean the family home on the morning after the murders of his wife and son – and then tried to get their stories straight about what clothes he was wearing before the killings.Blanca Simpson, who worked as the Murdaugh family housekeeper for several years, gave dramatic courtroom testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday morning where Mr Murdaugh is on trial for shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul back on 7 June 2021.Ms Simpson revealed that Mr Murdaugh had asked her to come to Moselle on 8...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy