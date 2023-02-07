ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade announces engagement to long-term boyfriend

By Kate Ng
 4 days ago

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem , has announced she is now engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

The 27-year-old podcast host shared a carousel of pictures from the proposal on Instagram, showing McClintock down on one knee as he presents her with the engagement ring.

Another photo shows the couple popping a bottle of champagne and a third shows Hailie wearing the ring while holding a glass of champagne.

She wrote in the caption: “Casual weekend recap… [crying emoji] 2.4.23. I love you Evan McClintock.”

Hailie’s sister, Alaina Marie, commented on the post and said: “Couldn’t be happier for the two of you, can’t wait to do this chapter of life with you guys.”

Pop sisters Aly and AJ also congratulated the couple and wrote: “You’re all grown up. Congrats Hailie!”

The Just A Little Shady podcast host has been dating McClintock since 2016.

According to the Daily Mail , they met when they were both students studying at Michigan State University.

Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers III, shares three children with his ex-wife Kim Scott, including Hailie Jade, Alaina Marie, and Stevie Laine.

In 2021, Stevie Laine, who Eminem legally adopted in 2005, came out as non-binary and said their chosen pronouns are “they/she/he” .

The “Without Me” rapper spoke briefly about Hailie during a 2020 interview on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast.

Asked if Hailie had any children, Eminem said: “No babies. Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure.”

During his Super Bowl halftime show last year, Hailie shared support for her father as he took a knee while performing his 2002 hit song “Lose Yourself”.

The political gesture became known after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem in 2016 in protest of police brutality.

Hailie posted a number of videos of Eminem’s performance from her viewpoint in the stands on her social media.

