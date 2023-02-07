Users are wowed by the Marshmallow Toner that brightens skin, minimize pores and refine skin texture

SHOPPING — Contains affiliated content. Products featured in this Mail Best article are selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, Dailymail.co.uk will earn an affiliate commission. Click here for more information.

Sand & Sky are known for their viral products that help to clear skin fast; the brand's Oil Control Clearing Cleanser sold out within 72 hours, with shoppers claiming how their 'skin is clearest it has been ever' since using it.

Now the brand has added a new product to the range, and it promises to tackle dullness, pigmentation, large pores and dehydration. Enter the new Sand & Sky Marshmallow Toner .

If you're shopping for a product that hydrates and brightens skin, minimises pores and refines skin texture then the new Marshmallow Toner from Sand & Sky needs to be on your radar.

Promising to keep skin incredibly hydrated, users are already reporting amazing results with skin looking noticeably plump and glowing, with fine lines and wrinkles visibly reduced.

Joining the bestselling Oil Control Cleanser and Clearing Face Mask, Sand & Sky’s new Marshmallow Toner aims to tackle parched, lacklustre skin in a gentle but effective way.

This is all down to the skin smoothing combination of AHA, BHA, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. And one ingredient you might not have heard of? Marshmallow root extract.

AHA's exfoliate dead skin cells from skin surface, while BHA penetrates deeper to unclog any excess oil and impurities. The marshmallow root extract is an anti-irritant, helping to calm and minimise redness.

The result? Shoppers have agreed that the Marshmallow Toner 'works so well' even on 'sensitive skin', helping to brighten skin whilst leaving it looking clearer.

To use, soak a cotton pad with three pumps of the Marshmallow Toner and sweep it gently across face, neck and décolletage, while avoiding the eye area.

One impressed shopper raved: 'An incredible toner. My skin feels so much more soft and supple. I had post acne marks on the left side of my face especially that have somewhat reduced by a lot! I can't wait for this product to launch (currently part of the trials) and be the first to purchase it!'.

Another agreed, adding: 'Since using the Marshmallow toner my skin feels amazing. Within the first 3 days of using this product morning and night, I noticed a difference. My skin is visibly smoother and brighter.'

A third penned: 'My skin texture is softer and more refined, l love the smell and it fits so easily into my skincare routine.'